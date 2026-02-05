BusinessLuxury

How Zegna accepts full-year revenue pressure to reset its luxury growth model

Zegna storefront
The group is shrinking to grow. (Source: Zegna/Facebook)
By Tong Van
Milan-based Ermenegildo Zegna Group has reported revenues of 1.92 billion euros for the full year 2025, down 1.5 per cent year-on-year on a reported basis. However, sales in the latest quarter were up 4.6 per cent organically, driven by accelerating momentum in direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels across all three brands – Zegna, Thom Browne and Tom Ford Fashion.  Direct control over scale The group has set a few strategic priorities to improve sales, including fewer doors, tighter distribut

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Thirteen Lune co-founder and CEO Nyakio Greieco standing in Thirteen Lune’s Los Angeles flagship store.
Strategy IR Pro

Thirteen Lune CEO Nyakio Grieco talks SNR Capital acquisition and what’s next

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Pandora Store exterior
Financial

Pandora’s ANZ GM stands down as parent reveals strong revenue growth

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

What Shein’s return to India means for the country’s future retail scene 

Tong Van
An image of Vincom Center in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam
Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Vincom’s retail struggles: Vacancy woes persist amidst Vietnam’s shopping boom

Michael Baker
Lovehoney's Valentine's Day 2025 campaign image of a dinner setting with pasta red roses and a sex toy
Travel retail IR Pro

How Lovehoney, Decathlon and Shein are tapping into Valentine’s Day 2025

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay