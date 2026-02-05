JB Hi-Fi launches retail media network, a first for the electronics sector

JB Hi-Fi has launched a retail media network designed to help brands reach premium consumer electronics audiences.

The launch, in partnership with Retail MediaWorks, will enable brands and agencies to access premium consumer electronics audiences through targeted omnichannel retail media solutions.

The initial phase will focus on partnering with near-endemic category leaders across JB Hi-Fi’s omnichannel touch points. The partnership will simultaneously build out future inventory aligned to both near-endemic and endemic omnichannel opportunities.

For Retail MediaWorks, the partnership marks an addition to its retail media footprint, expanding beyond grocery, liquor, hardware and pharmacy verticals into consumer electronics.

Since launching in 2021, the company has generated over $1 billion in retail media revenue for major retailers, including Coles and Bunnings.