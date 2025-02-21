Woolworths CMO Andrew Hicks resigns 

Woolworths chief marketing officer Andrew Hicks has announced his departure after 16 years with the company.

Hicks will step down from the role on June 30 at the end of FY25, but will remain close to the business in a brand and strategy consulting capacity.

He joined Woolworths in 2008 as national marketing manager of Dan Murphy’s and became GM of marketing for Woolworths Liquor Group in 2012.

In November 2015, Hicks was appointed director of marketing of Woolworths Food Group and Supermarkets. He has been CMO of the group since 2019.

“It has been an enormous privilege to have been a part of the leadership team at Woolworths Group and to have been trusted with the opportunity to guide and grow such an iconic portfolio of brands,” he said in a statement.

“I wanted to express my gratitude to the team for striving for excellence every day and for the camaraderie over the years,” he added.