Country Road Group posts modest sales growth as turnaround gains traction

Country Road fashion
The group lifted its sales by 2.3 per cent in H1. (Source: Country Road/Facebook)
By Sean Cao

Country Road Group (CRG) has reported sales uplift in the fiscal first half, with several of its fashion brands delivering strong results amid ongoing turnaround plans.

The group lifted its sales by 2.3 per cent and comparable store sales by 2.5 per cent during the 26 weeks ended December 28. This was in line with the trading update provided in late January.

Within its portfolio, the Country Road, Witchery and Politix brands traded ahead of the prior period, benefiting from the repositioning of the brand portfolio and the restructuring of CRG’s operating model.

Management said that the group’s turnaround strategy is gaining traction. Over the period, the retailer made several trading decisions to protect the long-term health of the business and its brands in a highly promotional market.

“We made clear and disciplined choices that strengthened our inventory position, cleared older stock through our own channels, and stayed focused on quality of sales,” said CRG CEO Steven Cook.

“That puts us in a more resilient position as we move into the second half.”

Higher promotional activity and the deliberate inventory initiatives resulted in a 100bps decrease in the gross profit margin to 57.9 per cent. However, adjusted operating profit increased 4.2 per cent to $14.8 million, returning an operating profit margin of 2.6 per cent.

Adjusted EBIT also rose 4.2 per cent, reflecting disciplined trading execution.

Looking ahead, CRG said it will remain focused on in-season trading, inventory agility and cost control, while continuing to boost long-term brand relevance and operational efficiency.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, CRG’s South Africa-based parent company, flagged that inflationary pressures in Australia and the recent interest rate hike are likely to further weaken consumer confidence, tempering any recovery in Australian retail spend.

Recent geopolitical events will also increase the degree of uncertainty around the broader global macro outlook, the company added.

