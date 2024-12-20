BusinessHardware

Bunnings teams up with Uber to deliver in regional areas

Uber Eats bag in Bunnings store
Bunnings is partnering with Uber Eats to help last-minute Christmas shoppers. (Source: Supplied.)
By Celene Ignacio

Bunnings has partnered with Uber to provide same-day delivery services to regional areas this holiday season.

The partnership includes 63 regional Bunnings stores. Customers who will place their orders by 2pm will receive their orders by 7pm.

“This builds on our current same-day parcel delivery offering across metro Australia, bringing more convenience to our regional customers and hopefully helping to ease some of the stress this time of year can bring,” said Ryan Baker, Bunnings’ chief operating officer.

“We’re helping Bunnings beat the festive freeze on delivery, allowing their busy regional customers the flexibility and convenience of shopping right up until 2 pm on December 23,” said Duncan Petit, Uber Direct ANZ GM.

Bunnings delivery through Uber will incur a $15 delivery fee.

