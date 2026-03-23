BusinessStrategy

Bubble and Bansk Beauty talk the dangers of losing momentum and brand value

(Left to right) Janna Mandell, BeautyMatter’s senior editor, leading retail executives, Rina Yashayeva, Front Row’s SVP of brand strategy, Reuben Carranza, Banks Beauty’s executive chairman and Genevieve Head-Gordon, Ouai’s VP of digital.
How beauty brands scale sustainably.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
At a recent Future50 event hosted by BeautyMatter, multiple leading beauty and wellness executives from legacy and indie brands and retailers, including Ulta Beauty, Ouai and DIBS Beauty, gathered to discuss several top-of-mind topics in the industry. From discussions on selecting the right e-commerce channels to create the ultimate omnichannel experience to emphasising the need for deep-dive research into your consumer base, these retail savants highlighted the need-to-know details for aspiring

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