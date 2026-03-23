BusinessMarketing

Biohacking goes big: The new longevity gold rush in retail

The global biohacking market is projected to more than quadruple to US$111.3 billion by 2034.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
The rapid mainstreaming of biohacking is reshaping the wellness and beauty landscape and retailers are racing to keep up. Once the domain of Silicon Valley founders, biohacking – or experiment with your biology to improve your health – has evolved into a lucrative, multi-category retail ecosystem spanning supplements, devices and ritual-driven services. From fringe to front-of-store For years, wellness was defined by optimisation: protein loading, macro tracking, sleep scoring and granular b

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