BusinessStrategy

Ready to pounce: Bridal brands prepare to recreate Taylor Swift’s dress

Wedding dresses on display.
Bridal brands await Swift’s Dior gown.
By Reuters
Taylor Swift’s wedding dress remains under wraps. But wedding chain David’s Bridal is already betting brides will want one just like it. Fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of the Christian Dior dress Swift wore at her tightly controlled Madison Square Garden celebration on July 3. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong design team at David’s Bridal, which owns roughly 200 stores across the US, has already sketched about two dozen looks based on the pop star’s likely aesthetics, with a focus on Holly

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