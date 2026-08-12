Ready to pounce: Bridal brands prepare to recreate Taylor Swift’s dress

llywood glamour and drop-waist silhouettes, CEO Kelly Cook told Reuters. Those preparations will help the brand “move very quickly when we have an idea of where the dress has landed,” Cook explained. David’s Bridal has already seen an uptick in searches for Swift-inspired designs on its website, which lists dresses ranging from hundreds of dollars to more than US$3,000. Designers say they will be looking out for elements of her outfit that could blossom into bridal fashion trends. Viola Chan, head of couture and design at David’s Bridal in Hong Kong, said her team studied Swift’s personal life to sketch three groups of designs: embellished ball gowns, simple gowns with a touch of detail, and short dresses in case of a mid-ceremony outfit change. “It could be her makeup, her hairstyling, and could be the number of gowns that she changed, the colour of her gowns, the floral decoration,” Chan said, while showcasing a template adorned with flowers and lace. Barcelona-based bridalwear designer Pronovias, with distribution in more than 100 countries, said it plans to draw inspiration from the silhouettes, fabrics and “attitude” of Swift’s look, as the brand has done for royal and other high-profile celebrity weddings in the past. New Swift-inspired designs An unusual colour or fabric – pink or metallic lace, for example – could ripple through the bridal industry, said Sharon Sever, the creative director at Tel Aviv-based luxury wedding dress company Galia Lahav. A unique veil might also inspire new fashion trends. For now, brands like Galia Lahav and New York-based Jenny Yoo are in a wait-and-see mode, along with their customers. “The images make all the difference in the design world,” said Liza Pontoni, design director at Jenny Yoo. The Justin Alexander Group, a US-based bridal fashion house, is finalising sketches for its spring and summer 2028 collection, which will be available in stores in autumn 2027. If Swift reveals her Dior dress in the coming weeks, the company might incorporate certain elements into the designs, said CEO and creative director Justin Warshaw. And if boutiques signal a surge in interest for Swift-inspired gowns, the fashion house might pull strings to make the new collection available to retailers and brides even sooner than the typical one-year timeline, Warshaw said. For indie bridal franchise Lovely Bride, new details will be at most referential to Swift’s look, said Lanie List, the founder and CEO. “We’ll definitely tell our brides things that we have that are similar, if something she wears inspires them,” she said. Legal risks For designers and brands, the risk of falling into legal trouble depends on what exactly they copy, said Brad D. Rose, co-chair of law firm Pryor Cashman’s Intellectual Property Group, who works with luxury brands. US copyright law generally does not protect the cut, shape or silhouette of clothing. That means a bridal company can often lawfully create a dress that mimics an aesthetic. But specific decorative elements such as embroidery or beadwork may be protected. If a bridal brand were to falsely suggest an affiliation with Swift or LVMH-owned Dior, trademark and unfair competition concerns could arise, Rose added. Pronovias leans into seasonal trends rather than emulating specific pieces or names, a spokesperson said. The designer will, for example, avoid using Swift or Dior’s name in marketing, while still drawing inspiration from trends that emerge from the collaboration. Reporting by Danielle Kaye in New York and Joyce Zhou in Hong Kong. Additional reporting by Elisa Anzolin in Milan. Editing by Lisa Jucca and Rosalba O’Brien. All courtesy of Reuters. Further reading: Taylor Swift offers a masterclass in marketing. Here’s what retailers can learn