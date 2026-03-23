Guess exits China: What went wrong with its mid-market squeeze

ace in the middle Guess first planted its flag in mainland China in 2007, opening its debut store in Shanghai and riding a wave of aspirational American cool. By 2019, the Los Angeles-born brand, famous for its denim and “sexy” aesthetic, peaked at around 250 stores nationwide, capturing the imagination of consumers born in the 1970s and 1980s. Its core challenge today? Positioning. As Olivia Plotnick, founder of Wai Social, noted, “Guess is in a really awkward position. Consumers today are thinking hard about their purchases: does the value match the price they are willing to spend?” According to her, at the higher end, brands like Coach have strengthened their appeal through sharper storytelling and clearer identity. At the lower end, Zara and Uniqlo continue to compete on speed and value. Between them, the space for mid-market international labels has tightened, especially as local brands improve in both design and branding. Meanwhile, deflationary pressures exacerbate this. Luxury discounters like Super Zhuanzhuan sell Coach bags for as low as 219 yuan ($30), pushing mid-market players into irrelevance. Local brands raise the bar with rapid iterations, shrinking Guess’s room to maneuver. Aesthetic mismatch Design was another fault line. Guess built its identity on a distinctly American look: body-conscious silhouettes, bold logos, a certain overt sexiness. But Chinese customers’ taste has evolved, “Gen Z and millennial women have moved forward with a style that’s much more refined, comfortable and effortless,” said Plotnick. “Guess has held on to that loud logo-heavy identity for too long.” She added the issue was not that its DNA was outdated, but that it remained too rigid in a market where tastes evolve quickly. Other brands have shown it is possible to reinterpret heritage without losing identity. Coach, for example, has reworked its image while building a strong presence on platforms like Xiaohongshu, where product storytelling and community engagement drive visibility. Retail model falling behind Guess clung to a direct-operated model with flagship stores in high-rent districts, a formula crumbling under China’s omnichannel demands. “They were weak on live streaming and connecting social commerce to drive traffic,” Plotnick observed. Physical stores, meanwhile, must double as content engines. Winners transform them into experiential hubs, photo installations, interactive zones feeding social buzz. Guess didn’t pivot. “If you’re getting squeezed on physical retail and you’re not operating efficiently online, there’s just no path forward. Those brands doing well in physical retail right now have shifted the mindset from the store as a point of sale to the store as a marketing channel.” Foreign brand exodus and Guess next act Guess joins a lengthening list of departures. Fast-fashion casualties include Old Navy, Topshop, Bershka, Pull&Bear, Stradivarius, Oysho, Forever 21, and Esprit. Earlier exits like Gap’s Old Navy (2020) and SuperDry cite similar woes: cultural missteps, slow supply chains and channel blindness. Mid-tier foreign labels face a pincer: premium shoppers chase designers or sportswear, mass markets embrace agile locals. Under ABG, Guess is moving toward an asset-light approach, handing operational control to local partners while retaining brand ownership. This model has gained traction among global fashion groups seeking to navigate complex markets with greater flexibility. Local partners bring market-specific expertise, faster decision-making and a closer connection to consumer trends. “The brands winning are those moving fast, localising deeply and building real relationships with consumers. That’s a lot more work than it used to be,” Plotnick concluded. Further reading: Why Coach is going all in on hospitality.