BusinessStrategy

Guess exits China: What went wrong with its mid-market squeeze

Guess
The company plans to return under a different model. (Source: Guess/Facebook)
By Tong Van
US fashion label Guess, which planted its flag in China with a debut store in Shanghai back in 2007, is shuttering its physical and online stores in the country by the end of March. However, the company called the move a “strategic adjustment”, with plans to return under a different model. While further details have not yet been disclosed, Guess is expected to shift to a licensing structure under Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which acquired a controlling stake last year. A narrowing space in

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