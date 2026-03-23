How Pure Mama is repositioning postpartum skincare in retail

out” to reveal something far more honest and viable. The statistics alone highlight the urgency of reframing “easy”. In Australia, caesarean births account for 41 per cent of all deliveries, yet the experience remains entangled in stigma, often dismissed or misunderstood in both social and retail contexts. For many women, recovery is not only physical but psychological, shaped by feelings of judgment, disconnection and a lack of visibility. Retail, despite its role as both educator and enabler, has historically failed to meet this moment, offering products that feel either overly clinical or disconnected from the lived reality of postpartum care. Disconnect is a product and retail problem Lara Henderson, founder and CEO of Pure Mama, describes this disconnect as both a product and a retail problem, rooted in fragmentation and a lack of consumer empathy. “From a retail perspective, the postpartum category has long felt fragmented, clinical and often overlooked compared to the rest of the beauty and wellness floor,” she told Inside Retail. While pregnancy has become a well-serviced category, Henderson argues that the moment a woman gives birth, particularly via c-section, the pathway to appropriate care becomes unclear, with inconsistent product quality and limited guidance both in-store and online. Pure mama’s response has been to reimagine the entire journey to purchase, beginning well before the point of need. “That early touchpoint creates familiarity and trust, so when the need arises, the pathway to purchase feels intuitive rather than overwhelming,” Henderson explained. Brands are now embedding themselves earlier in the consideration phase, building emotional connection alongside functional relevance. The campaign itself operates as both a marketing initiative and a societal intervention, drawing on real stories from women who have experienced caesarean births and placing them at the centre of the narrative. Asking women what they have been told after a c-section, with responses such as “at least you didn’t go through labour” and “your body was made to do it naturally, it is a move away from idealised motherhood imagery, towards something more grounded, and in doing so, it challenges not only consumer perceptions but also category norms. “When you articulate something people already feel but haven’t seen said out loud, it stops the scroll, cuts through, and generates conversation,” Henderson said. In retail terms, that conversation translates into visibility. Since launching as a digitally native brand, Pure Mama has expanded into premium retail environments such as Mecca and The Memo, selecting partners that align with its positioning and can support a more educational in-store experience. The strategy has evidently prioritised environments where the brand can maintain its tone and context. As a result, the business has evolved into a multi-channel operation with a rapidly growing international footprint, particularly in North America, where it is growing around 300 per cent year-on-year. What makes this evolution significant is the way it redefines the role of postpartum care within the broader beauty and wellness landscape. By platforming recovery as an extension of self-care, rather than a separate, clinical category, Pure Mama is collapsing the boundaries between medical necessity and lifestyle retail. This creates a more cohesive experience for the consumer, while also unlocking new opportunities for retailers to engage customers across multiple life stages, from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. Looking ahead, the brand’s ambitions extend into performance bodycare and professional treatment spaces, moving toward a further blurring of traditional category lines. Henderson sees a clear opportunity in building a long-term ecosystem that supports women throughout their lives. “Our aim is to create a brand that is genuinely useful, part of her everyday self-care routine, and built for the long term,” she said.