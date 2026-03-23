IR ProHealth & beauty

How Pure Mama is repositioning postpartum skincare in retail

Pure Mama brings C-section stigma into focus at the retail level,
By Tahlia Whitfield
Postpartum care has historically occupied a subtler, more uncomfortable corner in the skincare industry. It is, however, in the space between clinical necessity and emotional recovery that Pure Mama has found its footing by confronting the truth of motherhood directly. Its latest campaign, developed with creative agency Willow & Blake, does not attempt to repackage the experience of a caesarean birth, but instead reframes it, striking through the word “easy” in the phrase “the easy way

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