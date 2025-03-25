How Global Bunjang taps into the secondhand K-pop merchandise boom

ucrative. K-pop merchandise often consists of collectibles made from single-use plastics. Social media has fueled this profitable market, where fan communities increasingly value and reward members who demonstrate their support through visible consumption of merchandise. However, growing concerns over plastic waste have also emerged. A robust resale market has developed, where enthusiasts actively pursue rare and exclusive merchandise to enhance their connection with preferred artists. Inside Retail spoke with Sae Mi Lee, lead of outbound business at Global Bunjang, South Korea’s largest online second-hand marketplace, to discuss key trends in K-pop merchandise and how the platform is innovating to serve its growing global audience. Bunjang is South Korea’s largest online second-hand marketplace, primarily serving domestic users. It is widely used by young Korean fans to trade K-pop merchandise, such as rare photocards, collaboration items, and signed albums. Global Bunjang is the international version of the platform, catering to users outside South Korea. Pricing dynamics Last year, a rare BTS Jimin photocard fetched 3 million won (around US$2056) on Global Bunjang, with the purchase coming from the US. Similarly, Loona photocards have sold for 2 million KRW ($1372), while a BTS Suga D-Day calendar went for 1.5 million KRW ($1029). “In official retail, prices are fixed and set based on predetermined factors like brand value, production costs, logistics and marketing expenses,” Lee said. “In contrast, prices in the pre-loved market can change based on how rare it is. Especially for K-pop goods, prices can be much higher depending on whether it’s a limited edition, signed, or discontinued item.” The price of goods also remains a major concern for fans purchasing K-pop goods, particularly outside Korea, where markups are common. Lee said Global Bunjang allows international buyers to access K-pop goods at more affordable prices compared to their domestic markets based on local Korean transaction rates. The company also eliminates combined shipping fees, making international shopping more cost-effective. Market demand While albums and photocards remain top-selling categories on Global Bunjang, demand for other merchandise has surged in the past six months. “Dolls, figures, posters, photobooks, comics and even light sticks have been trending,” said Lee. Light sticks, once just concert accessories, have become coveted collectibles that symbolise fan identity and connection with artists. “Light sticks have seen a significant rise in transactions, making it into the top 10 most traded K-pop items on our platform for the first time,” she added. According to Lee, excluding South Korea, the US leads in revenue for pre-loved K-pop goods, followed by Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, the highest numbers of active users come from the US, Japan, Vietnam, China, Taiwan and Indonesia, with Singapore ranking ninth. “Singapore is a key market with a passionate fanbase and high consumer engagement. It consistently ranks among the top five for high spending, making it an important focus for our future expansion,” Lee said. “We can definitely say the Singapore market is very important, and we will continue our efforts to expand our presence in the market moving forward.” Authenticity and quality concerns As counterfeit goods become more prevalent in the second-hand market, ensuring authenticity is crucial. Global Bunjang collaborated with South Korean e-commerce logistics company Delivered Korea to pre-inspect all internationally shipped items. “This process includes checking whether the item’s condition matches the product description and verifying that no components are missing,” Lee said. For luxury goods, Bunjang’s Korean platform offers ‘Bungae Care,’ a professional authentication service. “This feature allows users to authenticate luxury goods before purchasing, offering peace of mind that they’re getting exactly what they paid for. This is what differentiates us from other platforms in the market,” she added. To further enhance the buying experience, Global Bunjang recently introduced a subscription feature, offering global users exclusive access to trending K-pop merchandise and news. Additionally, a translation tool launched last year ensures seamless interaction between Korean sellers and global buyers by automatically translating product listings into English. Further reading: Olive Young expands to the US as K-beauty’s global rise continues.