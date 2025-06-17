Bata CEO Sandeep Kataria to exit role

Bata CEO Sandeep Kataria will step down from his role in September to pursue new opportunities, with Panos Mytaros appointed as the company’s new Global CEO, effective the same month.

Kataria – who joined the Switzerland-based footwear company in 2020 – was the first Indian to lead the 130-year-old brand.

During his tenure, Kataria helped modernise Bata’s global operations. His leadership saw the brand undergo a significant transformation, including a refreshed identity, streamlined operations, and a greater focus on digital and design-led innovation.

The company credited him with sharpening Bata’s market positioning across Asia, Africa and Europe, in response to an increasingly competitive and digitally driven retail environment.

“His impact has been far-reaching. More than anything, he has been a tireless champion for our people and a passionate advocate for the Bata brand,” said Bata.

Reflecting on his time at the company, Kataria described Bata as “a community, a legacy, and a force for good.”

“Leading this incredible team has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. I will always carry Bata in my heart,” he added.

Kataria is expected to remain with the company for several months to support the leadership transition.

His successor, Panos Mytaros, brings more than 30 years of experience in the footwear and leather industry, most recently as CEO of the Danish shoe company Ecco.

“Panos is a proven leader with deep industry knowledge and a passion for footwear craftsmanship,” said Graham Allan, chairman at Bata.

“His track record in brand building and developing compelling footwear collections, as well as in leading complex international organisations, made him the ideal candidate to guide Bata through our next phase of growth,” he added.

Founded in 1894 in what is now the Czech Republic, Bata remains a family-owned business. It sells approximately 150 million pairs of shoes each year under about 20 brands, including Bata, North Star and Power.

In India, the company operates more than 1960 stores and sells roughly 50 million pairs annually, making it the country’s largest footwear company by revenue and volume.