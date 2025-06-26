New stores redefining retail shopping in Asia: J Lindeberg, Zara and more

l store in Hainan, China with innovative algae bioplastic design by Melbourne-based artist Jessie French. Inspired by the reflections of water and sunlight, the store design incorporates ceiling oculi and an entrance column showcasing living algae as a water cave visual, which contains 2000 aluminium pieces to protect the algae from environmental moisture. The design process benefitted from insights gleaned through research by conservation scientists and art historians. The store houses central basins presenting Aesop’s personal-care products, combined with natural yellow light that interacts with the semi-transparent algal forms. This combination, along with the mirrors, creates a luminescence diffuser, casting flickering reflections onto the walls and floor. Zara – Nanjing, China Inditex-owned fast-fashion retailer Zara opened a key Asia-focussed store in Nanjing’s CBD, as part of its retail network revitalisation strategy. Spanning 2500sqm across two floors, the store’s key features include a digital exterior display, a private shopping salon with personal fitting rooms, a lounge area and a dedicated ‘fit check’ studio. The studio allows customers to capture and download outfit photos or videos using integrated cameras and lighting, with bookings available via WeChat. The store also debuts the Zacaffe coffee shop concept outside of Spain, adding a hospitality element to the shopping experience. China remains a key market for Spain-based Zara, despite increasing competition from local brands and a broader slowdown in consumer spending. The company has been leveraging platforms such as Douyin to connect with digitally native shoppers, rolling out livestream shopping shows that have since been replicated in Europe and the US. Hoka – Causeway Bay, Hong Kong US-based Hoka showcased its road-running shoes in Causeway Bay with a multi-dimensional experience. Designed by Branding Records, the pop-up installation ‘A Walk on Bondi’ offers visitors a multifaceted experience of the road-running shoe’s cloud-like feel, in an immersive design of plush cushioning technology with interactive displays. As part of the launch and celebrating its arrival in Hong Kong, Hoka partnered with Hypebeans cafe, providing Bondi 9 buyers a Hoka-branded water bottle and Hoka marshmallows in a hot beverage, while generating a social media-driven tram parade challenge from which customers could win a prize. J Lindeberg – Seoul, South Korea Swedish apparel brand J Lindeberg has unveiled its largest flagship store in Seoul, elevating the customer experience across its innovative five-storey layout with distinct themes. Spanning five floors in Seoul’s Gangnam district, the 465sqm J Lindeberg store, a collaboration with Korean Showmakers, prominently showcases golf as a key feature throughout its design. The second floor showcases menswear items within a design intended to replicate a golf course; it features depth and layered structures. The third floor offers the women’s collection in a space designed with fluid architectural lines. The fourth and fifth floors cater for VIP experiences, housing a members-only lounge shaped like a golf cup, which offers loyal customers personalised styling consultations and exclusive shopping sessions. The basement allows shoppers to customise logo placements and prints on their purchases. This story first appeared in the May 2025 issue of Inside Retail Asia magazine.