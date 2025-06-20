E-commerce greeting card platform Moonpig launches in Australia

UK online greeting card and gifting platform, Moonpig, has launched in Australia, making its range available for delivery via AusPost.

Customers will be able to access over 33,000 card designs, all locally printed in Melbourne and Sydney, with new designs added each week.

The brand will provide a photo upload service, allowing customers to send completely personalised cards, AI-powered stickers to generate custom illustrations based on prompts, and a handwriting tool that will enable users to digitise their handwriting to use it as a personal font via the app.

Moonpig will give customers automated reminders for key dates, such as birthdays and anniversaries, and scheduled delivery options so users can prepare cards in advance.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Moonpig to Australia and make it easier than ever for Australians to send thoughtful, personalised cards and gifts to their loved ones,” said Moonpig’s international director Mary Liu.

“By printing locally and delivering with AusPost, we’re able to offer a seamless, affordable, and truly personal service to our customers here.”

The brand will also be expanding its curated range of gifts in partnership with local Australian businesses, artisans and makers in Victoria, to provide gifts including bouquets and food hampers.