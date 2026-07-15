CareersLeadership

Michael Hapgood resigns from Accent Group amid Asic probe

Accent Group headquarter
Accent Group is also facing a hostile takeover from Frasers Group (Source: Accent Group)
By Harry Booth

Michael Hapgood, one of the founding directors of Accent Group, has resigned from his position at the company while an insider trading investigation into him and the company continues.

Accent told investors on the ASX that Hapgood is leaving for “personal reasons” after 11 years in the role; he also steps away from the company as it contends with a hostile takeover from the Mike Ashley-owned Frasers Group.

Asic announced its investigation into the company and CEO Daniel Agostinelli in early May. It centres on suspected violations of the Corporations Act 2001 and the trading of securities of the company between May 23 and June 10, 2025. The active investigation has not brought forward any allegations or charges at this point. Agostinelli, Hapgood, and another unnamed “senior” employee are being probed.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Michael for his significant contribution and devotion to the company over the years,” chairman Lawrence Myers said. “His experience and measured input to the board has been invaluable and will be missed.  We wish Michael all the best with his future endeavours.”

Accent reaffirmed its position on the Frasers takeover offer, imploring shareholders to take no action in relation to its offer of purchasing all remaining ordinary shares at a price of 65 cents per share.

Frasers announced the intention to take over Accent after raising “significant concerns” about its strategic direction and performance, namely under the direction of Myers.

Recommended By IR

Camille Peressini
Executive interviews IR Pro

What this ex-Mecca leader learned about culture and creativity from Jo Horgan

Tahlia Whitfield
Nautical Bowls
Food & beverage

Ex Maccas boss to drive Nautical Bowls expansion

Sarah Stowe
Leadership IR Pro

Castlery’s marketing VP Leah Howatson talks AI, localisation and lasting design

Tong Van
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

How Lululemon Southeast Asia’s Tim Campbell-Scott found his stride in retail 

Tong Van
Online Retailer with Laura Doonin and Bernie Brookes
Executive interviews IR Pro

Bernie Brookes’ advice for the next frontier of retail leaders

Tahlia Whitfield
Dean Salakas at the retail fest
Appointments & exits

Former Party People owner Dean Salakas joins Retail Doctor Group

My Nguyen
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.