Super Retail negotiates settlement with former executives after long legal feud

Super Retail Group has settled a long-running legal dispute with two former employees; however, the terms of the agreement remain confidential.

Former chief legal officer Rebecca Farrell and former company secretary Amelia Berczelly were suing the company for wrongful dismissal after exposing an alleged relationship between former CEO and MD Anthony Heraghty and human resources executive Jane Kelly. The former executives claimed they were dismissed after raising concerns that the relationship was causing a toxic workplace and corporate governance issues.

Heraghty was sacked from his roles on September 16 with immediate effect, and since then, Super Retail and lawyers for the complainants have been engaged in negotiations over a settlement.

In a stock exchange filing this morning, Super Retail said the litigation has been settled “on a confidential basis and without any admission of liability”.

The sum paid out to the two former executives was not revealed, but Super Retail said it was less than the $30 to $50 million the company had previously advised the market it could be liable for when it initially disclosed the action in April last year.