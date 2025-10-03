CareersFurniture & homewares

Country Road Home GM Ty Symonds to depart

Image of Ty Symonds.
The company posted a $164 million loss in the last fiscal year. (Source: LinkedIn)
By Darshana Gupta

Country Road Home’s GM, Ty Symonds, will step down from his role in January. 

Symonds joined the group as its head of design in 2020, before taking on the role of GM for the company’s home division in 2023. 

“Over his six years with the Country Road Home team, Ty has played a key role in shaping and growing our home division, from opening our first standalone store to the recent launch of our new scent range,” said Country Road MD Helen Wright.

“His creative leadership and commitment are greatly valued, and the business is in a strong position to continue building on our thriving home strategy. We thank Ty for his contribution and wish him every success.” 

The company posted a $164 million loss in the last fiscal year, seeing multiple changes in leadership, and a significant restructuring after it separated from David Jones. 

