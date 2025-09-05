BusinessStrategy

Why Country Road Group’s single-year loss could be the beginning of a comeback

Country Road store
“Well-managed change takes time.” (Source: Country Road/ Facebook)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Country Road Group’s $164 million full-year loss for FY25 has raised questions about the factors that led to the decline. The retailer’s parent company, Woolworths Holdings, attributed the loss to a “significant restructure” following the separation from David Jones and unfavourable macroeconomic conditions. However, it also comes on the heels of multiple changes to the company’s senior leadership team and lingering negative publicity related to sexual harassment allegations. Retail co

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Sustainability IR Pro

Muji Australia MD talks Highpoint opening and future expansion plans down under

Tamera Francis
Sustainability IR Pro

How Bugskin extended the life of Bonds’ campaign by up-cycling old billboards

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Books & stationery

Smiggle terminates MD John Cheston for ‘serious misconduct’

Celene Ignacio
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

What does Uniqlo’s creative director appointment say about the fashion scene?

Tong Van
Financial

Premier Retail expects to report lower global retail sales, EBIT

Celene Ignacio
Travel retail

Travel and lifestyle brand Tumi expands into fragrance

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay