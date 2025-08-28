Dymocks taps former Pandora boss for top role

Book and gift retailer Dymocks has appointed seasoned global executive David Allen as CEO, to replace outgoing Mark Newman.

Newman’s employment period ends in November but he leaves the business on 5 September; Allen takes up the role on 8 September 2025.

Allen brings more than 25 years’ experience in retail, including senior roles with the Colorado Group, Bras N Things, Dick Smith Electronics, and the Noni B Group. He spent 13 years with Pandora, including three years as president of Australia and New Zealand, and as president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, managed a division with a $2.5 billion revenue.

Allen was most recently managing director of Pandora Greater China.

The incoming CEO said he appreciated the opportunity to lead an iconic Australian brand with a clear mandate for growth.

“To lead a brand that is part of Australia’s cultural identity is a profound responsibility,” Allen said. “There’s a clear, cross-generational shift happening – consumers are searching for more meaningful, tangible experiences. The narrative about retail often misses this trend. Dymocks offers a curated experience of discovery that an algorithm simply cannot.

“I look forward to working with the corporate team, store managers and our passionate network of franchisees to amplify that unique strength and ensure Dymocks remains the most loved destination for Australian readers and gift-givers,” Allen said.

Dymocks has an expansionist strategy

John Forsyth AM, chairman of the Dymocks Group, said the appointment was a direct reflection of the company’s confidence and expansionist strategy.

“As Australia’s premier retailer of books and gifts, we see a growing desire among people of all ages for a tangible escape from the digital world. Our physical and online stores offer a unique experience of discovery that simply can’t be replicated only online, and our purpose is to expand that reach,” Forsyth said.

“This appointment is a statement of our ambition. David is the world-class operator we need to grow our market share and build on our 146-year legacy as a cornerstone of Australia’s cultural life.”