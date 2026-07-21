Why PR veteran Sophie McGrath saw a gap in sexual wellness

and design as other wellness categories,” she told Inside Retail. Instead of positioning sexual wellness as a novelty purchase, Bed Intentions aims to create products that “feel considered, elevated and approachable, products that could sit comfortably alongside other wellness rituals.” That positioning speaks directly to consumers who already invest in self‑care but have rarely seen intimacy framed as another layer of health, connection and everyday life. McGrath’s frustration with the status quo sharpened her focus on innovation and standards. Working with specialists, Bed Intentions has developed formulas that prioritise vaginal health, sustainability and sensory experience, including microbiome‑friendly lubricant and eco‑conscious tingle balm capsules. The ambition is not just to improve product performance, but to signal that sexual wellness can meet the same expectations around safety, design and transparency that now define modern wellness. From PR advisor to brand owner McGrath’s PR career is integral to how Bed Intentions has been conceived and built. “The biggest shift is moving from advising on the story to living every part of it,” she said. “In PR, you often have the privilege of looking at a brand objectively… As a founder, you’re doing all of that while also making decisions about product, supply chain, cash flow, customer experience and growth.” Her communications background has given her a strong operational philosophy: brands are built through consistency. “Every touchpoint, from packaging and partnerships to retail environments and social content, contributes to how someone feels about a brand,” she noted. The result is a highly disciplined brand architecture in which strategy and execution can’t be separated. Every decision is made through the lens of whether it strengthens the relationship Bed Intentions is building with its customer. That discipline also shapes how the brand shows up in sensitive spaces. “PR taught me that trust is built through relevance, empathy and understanding your audience,” McGrath said. “With Bed Intentions, we’ve always been conscious that we’re not just selling a product, we’re inviting people into a conversation.” The tone is intentionally educational, curious and warm, rather than reliant on shock value. Balancing education and desirability Operating in a stigmatised category requires a careful balance between education and aspiration. “I think the two have to exist together. Education creates confidence, but desirability creates emotional connection,” McGrath said. Design plays a central role: “When a product is beautifully considered, thoughtfully packaged and positioned within a broader wellness conversation, it helps shift perceptions. It signals that this is a product worthy of care and attention.” At the same time, consumers want substance. They expect to understand what makes a product different, why ingredients matter and how it can genuinely improve their experience. For Bed Intentions, the task is to make sexual wellness feel both accessible and aspirational – something that belongs in the same basket as face serums and sleep aids, not something hidden at the back of a drawer. The long game of trust Looking at the broader Australian retail landscape, McGrath believes many founders underestimate how long it takes to build genuine trust and brand recognition. “We’re living in a world where consumers have endless choice, so having a good product is no longer enough,” she said. The brands that cut through are those with a clear point of view, deep audience understanding and the discipline to show up consistently over time. Bed Intentions is effectively her proof of concept: a sexual wellness brand built from a PR strategist’s toolkit, using frustration with the category to identify a market gap, and then deploying design, education and storytelling to grow intimacy as a mainstream wellness narrative. “Retail success isn’t just about getting onto shelves, it’s about creating enough emotional connection that customers seek you out, retailers believe in your potential, and your community wants to be part of the journey,” McGrath stated.