BusinessStrategy

How Julie Gwin built a two-decade career at Anthropologie

Influencer Molly Yeh presenting her Anthropologie Home collection.
Anthropologie’s collaboration strategy.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Julie Gwin has been with the Anthropologie team for nearly two decades, starting as a merchandising assistant in the jewellery department after college. She is now the design director of collaborations. Gwin shared her secrets with Inside Retail on how she worked her way up the corporate ladder to reach her current role and the key details behind building an emotionally resonating collaboration collection. Inside Retail: From merchandising to leading design projects, how has working across diffe

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