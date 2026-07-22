How Julie Gwin built a two-decade career at Anthropologie

different parts of the business shaped your leadership approach today? JG: Having worked across merchandising, product development, design and creative partnerships has given me a well-rounded perspective. I’ve certainly lived many lives at Anthropologie, and when I look back on my journey, it really is a pinch-me moment to think about where I started and where I am today. I began as a merchandising assistant in jewellery and grew through the accessories buying area before moving into apparel to broaden my experience. There was something especially magical about accessories; at the time, as buyers, we were not only responsible for business strategies but also for designing and developing the products. My years as a buyer taught me to think strategically and make decisions with the customer in mind. It has led me to encourage curiosity, embrace collaboration, and look for opportunities to uncover unique talent and perspectives that can inspire us and our customers. IR: What is it about Anthropologie that has led you to stay loyal to the brand for almost two decades? JG: As my career evolved, I realised that creativity was what energised me most. That ultimately led me to the home collaborations team, where I now have the opportunity to partner with artists, designers, chefs, brands and cultural voices from around the world to create distinctive collections that tell a story and bring fresh designs to our customers. IR: What piece of advice would you give to young retail professionals working their way up the corporate ladder? JG: One piece of advice that has stayed with me throughout my career, given to me by one of my first managers, was, “You create your own destiny.” I’ve carried that mindset with me ever since. It’s encouraged me to seek out new opportunities, take thoughtful risks and continue growing – and I’m incredibly grateful that Anthropologie has been a place where I’ve been able to do exactly that. IR: From identifying the right partners and developing the creative vision to bringing a collection to market, how do Anthropologie’s collaborations come to life – and what made Molly Yeh the right fit for Anthropologie Home’s latest launch? JG: We take a thoughtful approach to collaborations, considering our long-term business strategies, category opportunities, cultural trends, and, most importantly, finding partners whose values align with ours. We’re drawn to people with an authentic point of view: artists, designers, chefs and brands who bring real creativity and expertise. The goal is never just to put a name on a product but to create a collection that feels genuine, tells a story and resonates with our customers. For our fall collection, we were looking for a chef who could bring a fresh perspective to cooking and entertaining. As longtime fans of Molly Yeh, she was a natural fit. Molly’s joyful personality, creativity and deep connection to family traditions made her the perfect partner to create a collection that celebrates gathering, hospitality and the warmth of the season. IR: Can you take us behind the scenes of designing the Molly Yeh collection? What was the creative process like from the initial conversations to the final assortment, and were there any surprises or standout moments along the way? JG: Molly was an absolute joy to work with. From our very first conversations, she brought a clear vision, sharing everything from her favourite fall recipes to her love of not only cooking but also entertaining. She talked about creating a home for hosting that’s full of life – a loud, joyful house filled with friends and family gathered to enjoy great food together. She also shared her must-have kitchen pieces and the personal objects that have become part of her everyday rituals. Her aesthetic is deeply influenced by her family’s cultures and traditions, brought to life through a playful use of colour and a warmth that perfectly reflects her personality. She was also so curious about the Anthropologie customer, even though she’s one herself. She wanted to understand the nuances of our customer and thoughtfully incorporate that into the collection, ensuring it felt both deeply personal and authentically Anthropologie. One of the most fun parts of the process was translating meaningful elements from Molly’s life into functional home pieces. Her beloved cat became a whimsical utensil holder, her barn inspired a butter dish, and her grain silo transformed into a pepper mill. Those unexpected details are what make the collection feel so special – they’re rooted in Molly’s story while bringing a sense of joy and discovery to everyday moments. IR: What type of creator collaborations may we expect to see next from Anthropologie in the coming months? JG: We look for partners who share our values and have an authentic point of view rooted in creativity, craftsmanship and culture. Rather than simply borrowing a name, we build collections around what makes each partner unique, creating products and stories that feel authentic to both brands and meaningful to our customers. IR: To end things on a fun note, what was the last Anthropologie item you’ve purchased for yourself? JG: My Lala Reimagined x Anthropologie sconces! Further reading: How Anthropologie wins through the art of inspiration and trendspotting