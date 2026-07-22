Dusk in court for allegedly breaching ACCC undertaking on button batteries

Dusk Australasia is facing legal proceedings for allegedly supplying non-compliant products with button batteries, as well as for breaching a previous court-enforceable undertaking.

The business, a subsidiary of Dusk Group Limited, primarily sells candles and home fragrance products, including essential oils, diffusers and fragrance-related items, across 150 stores nationwide and two e-commerce sites.

The ACCC has commenced Federal Court proceedings against the company, alleging it supplied 66,453 products that did not comply with mandatory button battery safety and information standards between May 17, 2023 and December 12, 2024.

The items, which included candles, diffusers, tealights, snow globes and other LED products, may be attractive to young children who are most at risk of harm from button batteries, according to the regulator.

The commission alleges 25 of the product lines sold were not tested prior to supply to consumers, as required under the mandatory safety standard. Four product lines also failed to include safety warnings about button batteries.

Such actions were also viewed as breaches of a court-enforceable undertaking the company had provided to the ACCC in April 2023. This came after the firm was found supplying non-compliant button battery products and had to pay $106,560 in penalties.

“We are extremely concerned as Dusk allegedly supplied tens of thousands of products that did not comply with button battery standards designed to protect young children who are most at risk of serious injury, despite having previously given an undertaking to the ACCC that it would not do so,” said ACCC deputy chair Catriona Lowe.

“We take any breach of formal undertakings given to the ACCC very seriously. We will not hesitate to take action whenever we see these obligations not being met.”

The ACCC is seeking declarations, penalties, costs and an order requiring Dusk to pay an amount reflecting any financial benefit it obtained from the alleged breaches.

In response, Dusk Group said it has not identified any reports of customer harm associated with these products. The company will continue to monitor customer feedback and respond to any concerns raised.

“Dusk takes product safety seriously and has cooperated fully with the ACCC throughout its investigation. As the matter is now before the Federal Court, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time. Dusk will keep the market informed in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations,” the group said in a statement.

In a separate announcement, Dusk said its trading on the ASX will be temporarily paused pending a further announcement.