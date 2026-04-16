BusinessStrategy

The hidden realities behind Asian consumer spending habits

By Robert Stockdill
In Asia’s ever-changing consumer landscape, price and quality continue to anchor behaviour. But beneath that surface, deeper shifts are underway, shaped by economic pressure, cultural influences, and the growing, if inconsistent, influence of sustainability and brand loyalty. Hugo Texier, partner at Roland Berger Southeast Asia, and Julien Bourdiniere, partner and head of the firm’s consumer goods practice in Asia, recently spoke with Inside Retail about some of the findings of a report they

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Storefront image of new Baby Bunting
Openings & closings

Baby Bunting to open concept store in Melbourne’s Inner West

Darshana Gupta
Image of Anaconda shopfront
Sports & adventure

Construction underway for Anaconda Adventure HQ in Queensland

Darshana Gupta
Furniture & homewares IR Pro

Anko Philippines’ country manager Rachel Turner on building the brand abroad

Tong Van
Image of Grown Alchemist shopfront in Hong Kong
Health & beauty

Australian beauty brand Grown Alchemist launches on Nordstrom website

Darshana Gupta
Movado watches
Luxury

Movado’s profit slumps as sales fall

Sean Cao
Image of Greystanes shopping centre mall.
Shopping centres & malls

Western Sydney’s Greystanes shopping centre sold for $76 million

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay