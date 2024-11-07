BusinessStrategy

Harris Scarfe CEO Graham Dean on the importance of a consistent strategy

Harris Scarfe CEO Graham Dean. Supplied
By Heather McIlvaine
One of Australia’s oldest retailers, Harris Scarfe, has traded continuously for 175 years. Here, we speak with CEO Graham Dean about the challenges of scaling a business at the right pace, the importance of a consistent growth strategy and how global department stores can compete with specialty retailers. Inside Retail: Harris Scarfe is marking 175 years of trading this year. That’s quite an achievement, especially given the challenges the department-store sector has been facing for quite so

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay