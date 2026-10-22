BusinessSustainability

What do heat storms mean for the price of everyday foods?

Cricket on a dry field.
Heat storms devastate crops and disrupt lives.
By Adam Thorn
In less than a lifetime, about six and a half decades, heat waves have evolved from sporadic, isolated episodes to massive, cascading weather events that can blanket vast swathes of the planet for months or even years at a time. The largest heat wave of the 1960s reached about 6 per cent of the planet as it drifted for 46 days over the Atlantic Ocean, parts of Latin America and West Africa. The largest one this decade swept across almost 85 per cent of the globe during its 367-day lifetime, stre

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