BusinessSustainability

Why Champagne’s earliest harvest is testing winemakers

Jean Velut champagne on display.
Climate shocks threaten Champagne’s character.
By Reuters
In the Champagne region of northeast France, dozens of workers gathered among chardonnay vines at dawn on August 14, pruning shears and buckets in hand, beginning the second day of the earliest harvest since records began in the early 20th century. Climatic changes such as the record heat and drought endured across swaths of Europe this summer are testing the resilience of France’s champagne industry. Higher temperatures accelerate ripening and produce grapes with a higher sugar content, makin

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