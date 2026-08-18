BusinessSustainability

Recycled Ooshies can’t hide Woolworths’ plastic contradiction 

Woolworths Ooshies
Ooshies are back – along with Woolworths’ plastic double standard. (Source: Supplied)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Ooshies, a small squishy plastic toy figurine, may be small enough to disappear into a child’s pocket, but their return has reopened a far bigger question about the prodigious quantities of plastic passing through Australian supermarkets. Woolworths says this year’s promotion is more circular. The 40-character Disney range, available with every $30 spent, is made from 97 per cent recycled materials, while unwanted Ooshies can be returned to stores for recycling. But although the scheme gives

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