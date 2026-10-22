BusinessRegulatory

What should it take for a retailer to pull a product from sale?

Kmart store interior
The Kmart case and the trouble with closing a complaint. (Source: Wesfarmers)
By Tahlia Whitfield
For many people, buying glue-on manicure nails is a typical reason to visit Kmart. Yet according to the ACCC’s allegations, some customers’ encounters with its nail glue ended in hospital – including a child’s. The regulator commenced Federal Court proceedings against the Wesfarmers-owned retailer last week, alleging it sold millions of its OXX Cosmetics nail glue products with insufficient warnings. It also alleges thousands of button battery products had breached mandatory standards. C

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