BusinessStrategy

Forever New GM discusses the brand’s evolution and next phase of growth

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
For Forever New, turning 20 is less about celebrating two decades of occasion dressing than deciding what comes after it. Since opening its first Melbourne store in 2006, the women’s fashion business has expanded internationally with stores in North America, Asia, South Africa and the Middle East, while reconsidering the role it plays in customers’ wardrobes. Managing director Carolyn Mackenzie identified three decisions behind that evolution: establishing a distinctive identity, recognising

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