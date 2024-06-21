Prezzee sets revenue record as membership reaches 4 million

Digital gift card platform Prezzee has more than tripled its sales for the 18 months ended December 2023, according to its financial report lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Card sales during the period grew 205 per cent from $1.1 billion to $3.4 billion, while revenue jumped 178 per cent from $58 million to $161 million.

The company’s membership base also increased 233 per cent to over 4 million across Australia, New Zealand, North America and the UK.

“We will continue to invest in growth and remain focused on our globalisation strategy, which will see us enter Canada and Ireland by the end of 2024,” said Shaun Bonétt, Prezzee’s Group CEO.

“We are also investing in technology that will allow us to send a digital gift card in any language or currency to any market in the world.”

According to the firm, the global digital gift card market is projected to reach US$4.2 trillion ($6.3 trillion) by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 17.7 per cent from 2023 to 2032.