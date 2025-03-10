Muji to open food market pop up in Sydney

Japanese apparel and homewares retailer Muji will launch its first Open Muji Food Market in Chatswood, Sydney on March 15 to 16, marking the debut of its Food Market in NSW.

The event will feature five independent food brands from Melbourne and Sydney, offering a mix of Japanese and Asian-inspired flavours.

Visitors can sample a selection of sweets and snacks from Muji’s new food range, with tasting sessions running throughout the day.

Last September, Muji launched a Food Market pop up in Chadstone, Melbourne.

Takuya Saito, MD of Muji Australia, previously told Inside Retail that the introduction of food range at its stores significantly increased the company’s sales growth and brought in new customers.