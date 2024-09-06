BusinessSustainability

Muji Australia MD talks Highpoint opening and future expansion plans down under

By Tamera Francis
Japanese lifestyle retailer Muji is bringing its innovative, high-quality and design-led product offering to more Australian consumers with the recent opening of its latest store in the country, at Highpoint shopping centre in Melbourne. The expansion reflects the brand’s efforts to solidify its position within the local market, with additional store openings on the horizon to close out 2024. These new store openings are expected to drive a 50 per cent year-over-year increase in revenue for Mu

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay