BusinessCustomer

Most Aussies turn to EOFY sales amid rising costs, survey shows

End of Financial Year Sales
Aussies are likely to find more competitive pricing online than traditional brick-and-mortar stores. (Source: Bigstock)
By My Nguyen

More than two-thirds of Australians plan to shop during the end-of-financial-year sales period to optimise their saving due to rising living costs, according to PayPal Australia research.

The survey revealed that during major sales events, more than three-quarters tend to shop with price awareness to avoid overspending, and most of them maximise best-price purchases by taking advantage of flash deals.

About 71 per cent of shoppers are likely to find more competitive pricing online compared to traditional brick-and-mortar stores, while comparing products’ prices online before making in-store purchases accounts for 69 per cent.

“It’s a strategy for navigating economic tensions, with three-quarters of Australians saying that online sales events can help them manage cost-of-living pressures,” said Cathy Jamieson, PayPal Australia’s head of consumer research.

Younger Australians are also looking for end-of-year savings, with 81 per cent of Gen Z and 82 per cent of Millennials expected to participate in the sales, compared to 67 per cent of Gen X and only 50 per cent of Baby Boomers.

Recommended By IR

Strategy

US Polo Assn makes its Australian debut

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Tasmania plans new laws to protect retail staff

Irene Dong
Sports & adventure IR Pro

The Hermes of yoga? Premium sportswear brands enjoy rapid growth in China

Casey Hall
Workforce

Country Road Group to launch refreshed sexual harassment training program

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.