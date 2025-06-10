Most Aussies turn to EOFY sales amid rising costs, survey shows

More than two-thirds of Australians plan to shop during the end-of-financial-year sales period to optimise their saving due to rising living costs, according to PayPal Australia research.

The survey revealed that during major sales events, more than three-quarters tend to shop with price awareness to avoid overspending, and most of them maximise best-price purchases by taking advantage of flash deals.

About 71 per cent of shoppers are likely to find more competitive pricing online compared to traditional brick-and-mortar stores, while comparing products’ prices online before making in-store purchases accounts for 69 per cent.

“It’s a strategy for navigating economic tensions, with three-quarters of Australians saying that online sales events can help them manage cost-of-living pressures,” said Cathy Jamieson, PayPal Australia’s head of consumer research.

Younger Australians are also looking for end-of-year savings, with 81 per cent of Gen Z and 82 per cent of Millennials expected to participate in the sales, compared to 67 per cent of Gen X and only 50 per cent of Baby Boomers.