BusinessStrategy

Why newly trim GLP-1 users are hitting the high street

Nora Nye after weight loss.
Weight-loss drugs reshape in-store shopping.
By Reuters
Nora Nye, 58, is refreshing her wardrobe as she sizes down for the first time in more than three decades after losing 80 pounds on weight-loss drug Mounjaro. Earlier this year, the Denver bankruptcy lawyer walked into a Macy’s and found herself overwhelmed. “Retailers are going to have to be ready for an influx of people getting into those sizes, but also needing help with it because we just don’t know where to go,” said Nye, who started taking the drug 19 months ago after a diabetes dia

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