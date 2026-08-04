Why newly trim GLP-1 users are hitting the high street

diagnosis. About 11 per cent of Americans are on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, according to Gallup. With their bodies changed, many are inclined to try on clothes in person to figure out which styles fit their new size, shoppers told Reuters. More than two-thirds of consumers using GLP-1s say sizing changes have made them more likely to shop in-store, according to a survey of 500 people from ReturnPro, which helps retailers manage returns. That presents a new – or old – challenge for retailers, who are starting to reevaluate their brick-and-mortar strategies to meet those expectations, analysts said. “It has the potential to at least slow the flight to purely online,” said Don Johnson, a consumer strategist at EY-Parthenon. “You have to be more thoughtful about the in-store experience.” Kelly Cook, CEO of wedding fashion company David’s Bridal, said weight-loss drugs are affecting how people shop at its roughly 200 stores. Over the last six months, she said shoppers have been trying on twice as many dresses on average, sometimes up to 10 styles. Because of these medications, department stores, discount chains, and boutiques are evaluating the sizes they carry, their dressing room setups and styling services, said Ali Furman, PwC’s consumer markets industry leader. In-store investments are likely to be implemented within the next year, she said. Discount retailer Ross Stores posted a 17 per cent increase in first-quarter comparable-store sales, which Ross CEO Jim Conroy in May attributed to more foot traffic and an “improved in-store experience,” though the company did not specifically mention weight-loss drugs. Ross did not respond to a request for comment. Macy’s declined to comment. Finding the right sizes Amber Volkin, 43, who sells clothes on the online platform Whatnot and at her home in Austin, Texas, started organizing private styling appointments to help customers at various stages of weight loss who were struggling to shop. “I had credibility, and I think that’s what people don’t have in retail stores right now,” said Volkin, who spent 25 years in retail and has also been on GLP-1 medication. “If you want to bring people back to stores and give them a reason to pay a higher price for something, then you need to give them the service that goes with it.” Of the hundreds who have shopped at her business over the past two years, roughly three-quarters have mentioned GLP-1 weight loss, she said. Artificial intelligence tools are being deployed as retailers seek to address sizing inconsistencies. Victoria’s Secret, for example, incorporated AI technology into some of its fitting rooms to help shoppers request different sizes. The lingerie retailer declined to comment. Ami DeWille, who leads marketing at ReturnPro, said stores will have to address the need for more personalised service. “It could be AI, it could be a person who is really good at sizing,” she said. Stabilise, then shop Once GLP-1 users see their weight stabilise, they are more likely to buy pricier clothing. Among premium spenders surveyed by ReturnPro, 91 per cent said they are more likely to shop in-store, compared to 69 per cent of all GLP-1 users. Wendy Fossum and John White lost 60 and 120 pounds on weight-loss drugs, respectively. The married couple, both 41, are scouting stores in Minneapolis for affordable clothes. Fossum said that once her weight settles, she plans to shop more at Macy’s and local boutiques to rebuild her wardrobe. “I see myself doing more in-person shopping,” said Fossum, a librarian at a law firm. Now that his weight has settled, White said he’s looking to buy a new suit in-store for the couple’s upcoming anniversary trip to Las Vegas. “It opens a lot of opportunities for where I can get my clothes,” he said. Reporting by Danielle Kaye; editing by Lisa Jucca and David Gaffen. All courtesy of Reuters. Further reading: Smaller packs and fewer ingredients: How brands are reacting to GLP-1 drugs