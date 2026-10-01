BusinessSupermarkets

Mini-supermarkets are challenging Southeast Asia’s large food formats

A 7-Eleven store in Bangkok.
Neighbourhood grocery expansion gathers pace.
By Michael Baker
Not long ago, in the remote town of Duan Yai in the south of Sisaket province in Thailand, the rumour got around that it was getting its own 7-Eleven. Duan Yai has a population of around 5,000 and is the local community hub for the surrounding rice farms. Alas, the rumour turned out to be wishful thinking, and residents will still have to drive about 10km west to the nearest existing 7-Eleven in Bu Sung, with a population of about 10,000. But the excitement these rumours generate is real. In Tha

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

CoverGirl makeup product
Strategy

Coty reviews consumer beauty arm, exploring potential divestitures, spin-offs

Sean Cao
Image of Nic Brill.
Hardware

Poolwerx appoints Nic Brill as global CEO

Darshana Gupta
Strategy IR Pro

Beginning Boutique’s international success is fuelled by customer obsession

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Image of a graph.
Regulatory

Modest retail spending rise boosts case for November rate cut, says ARA

Darshana Gupta
What an Etsy AI buying process will look like
AI IR Pro

AI-proofing retail: how to survive ChatGPT’s buying ‘revolution’

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Marketing IR Pro

The seven phases of Christmas: Are you ready for the holiday shopping season?

Richard Taylor
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay