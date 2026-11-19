Melbourne-founded bedding company Sheet Society has opened a flagship store in Chadstone Shopping Centre, almost a decade after its launch.

The online-first retailer’s new store is its seventh in Australia. Five have opened during the past two years, the latest in Melbourne’s Highpoint Shopping Centre.

Sheet Society said the Chadstone location is its “most complete retail experience to date”, adding that the store brings all of its product categories together for the first time.

“We started Sheet Society online, but the more we’ve grown, the more we’ve seen the power of bringing the brand to life in person,” said Hayley Worley, co-founder and creative director of Sheet Society.

“Bedding is tactile, personal and deeply connected to how people live. In-store, customers can feel the fabrics, play with colour and build a bed that feels entirely their own.”

The store features a dedicated consultation space, bespoke lighting and digital screens to help display designs.

“People often come into our stores with a photo of their bedroom or a particular colour they’re trying to work with,” Worley added.

“At Chadstone, we have more space to sit down with them, lay out the options and look at the whole room. Bedding is a big part of how a bedroom feels, but it needs to work with everything around it.”

Melbourne-based architecture and interior design studio In Addition partnered on the design. The company is celebrating the opening with a series of in-store experiences this weekend.