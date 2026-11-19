he period fell 34.4 per cent to RMB290.6 million, dragged down by paper losses on an artificial intelligence fund and on financial instruments tied to Miniso’s own share price. The split between a China business running hot and an overseas network that is costing more than it returns is the story of Miniso this year. Bigger stores, more members Mainland revenue grew 29.6 per cent to RMB3.77 billion. Same-store sales rose at a high-single-digit rate. “Despite a challenging macro environment for consumption and a high comparison base from the prior-year period, we were pleased to see that Miniso Chinese Mainland maintained strong momentum,” Ye Guofu, founder and CEO of Miniso, said. It was the sixth straight quarter of positive same-store growth. Over nine months, mainland same-store sales grew at a mid-single-digit rate, ahead of the low-single-digit target management set for the full year. Ye credited the success of product, IP and store upgrade strategies, and said the result gave the company full confidence in achieving its full-year targets for the domestic business. The upgrades are physical. Miniso now runs more than 120 large-format “Paradise” stores across 47 Mainland cities, under banners including Miniso Land, Miniso Space, Miniso Friends and Super Miniso. The largest Miniso Land sites cover up to 2000 square metres, and some formats stock only character-branded merchandise. On the August earnings call, Ye said Miniso Land stores had held monthly sales above RMB3 million. The average Mainland Miniso store took about RMB340,000 a month in the first nine months of this year, up from RMB300,000 in the same period of 2023. Older shops are being rebuilt too. Miniso renovated 301 Mainland stores in the first nine months and says sales at those stores have nearly doubled afterwards, with several others still waiting their turn. Loyalty is the other engine. The Mainland membership base grew 35 per cent to 142 million, and members accounted for 81 per cent of mainland sales in the quarter, up from 59 per cent a year earlier. The overseas problem Abroad, the picture is very different. Revenue from overseas Miniso stores grew just 1.7 per cent to RMB2.35 billion. The gap comes down to how Miniso makes money outside China. In many markets, it sells stock wholesale to local distributors who run the shops. When those distributors close stores or hold back on orders, Miniso’s reported revenue falls faster than shoppers’ spending. In Latin America, store-level sales there rose 10.5 per cent at constant currency, yet Miniso’s revenue from the region fell 15.9 per cent. Meanwhile, revenue from Asia outside China slipped 1.2 per cent, and Europe fell 3 per cent. Miniso is deliberately shrinking that distributor network. Distributor-run overseas stores fell by 110 this year to 2341, including a net 69 in the September quarter alone, while company-operated overseas stores rose by 123 to 823. The total overseas store count fell by six over the first nine months to 3577, although it remained 153 higher than a year earlier. The company still entered two new markets, Lebanon and Austria, through asset-light arrangements. North America remains the brightest spot abroad. Revenue there rose 16.8 per cent in the quarter and 29.1 per cent over nine months, and the store count grew by 144 over the year to 565. But growth has cooled sharply from the 37 per cent pace of the first half. In its October update, the company said US sales growth recovered to more than 30 per cent in September as new products arrived. “We are keenly aware that operating environments vary across our overseas markets. Our long-term goal is to achieve sustainable growth rather than simply pursue scale expansion,” Ye said. What comes next Management says it remains on track for the full-year guidance it issued in August. The 2027 plan looks inward. Miniso is concentrating on China’s 10 largest cities, the five biggest mall operators and the top 1000 commercial properties nationwide, a framework it calls “4T”. It also plans to close weaker long-tail stores and reshape its franchise base from a pyramid of many small operators into an “olive-shaped” structure led by fewer, larger partners. Overseas, the question for 2027 is whether Miniso can export what works at home, from large themed stores to owned characters and a deep membership base, through company-run shops that currently lose money, without further eroding the margins that once set it apart. “Going global is a marathon,” Ye said. Further reading: Why Miniso is aping Disney to fuel its US expansion.