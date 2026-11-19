urns out, retail heaven has a revolving door, and BlackMilk has already walked back through it under new ownership while General Pants now awaits the same reprieve. But which retailers are worth saving, and what should a buyer look for? Discerning buyers For prospective owners, the first consideration is often whether a struggling retailer can be made commercially viable. Lindsay Bainbridge, an administrator at Pitcher Partners, which helped save Betts and Jeanswest, said the first five days of any appointment were critical. “You need to analyse your market immediately, and you need to act decisively,” he told Inside Retail. Administrators make the hard calls owners can’t see clearly. “You need to look at wages, foot traffic, lease terms and each location’s performance,” he said. “If you can get people in the door, does the product do the rest of the work? “In my experience, buyers are astute and brutal and have no time to muck around. If a store doesn’t make money, you’re wasting their time trying to convince them it might make money one day. Cut it, put together those locations that work, and sell a smaller network of stores that will actually make money. From that foundation, a buyer can regrow the network.” But a retailer’s appeal isn’t necessarily limited to the profitability of its stores. A recognisable brand and loyal customer base can also make it an attractive acquisition. Speaking to Inside Retail, Jackie Kruger, BlackMilk’s CEO, said financial difficulties don’t strip away the qualities that make a retailer attractive to a buyer. “A strong brand, clear point of difference and an engaged customer base are incredibly valuable assets,” she said. “When those foundations are there, the right owner can see an opportunity to build something for the future, even when the business itself has been through a difficult period.” BlackMilk itself is a case in point. Its customers came for the brand’s archetypal maximalist prints and pop-culture collaborations, then sent Kruger supportive messages when the label entered administration. Kruger told Inside Retail that what really stood out to her throughout the process was the genuine excitement its new owner, Factory X, had shown for BlackMilk. “From our very first conversations, it was clear they understood that this isn’t just another fashion label,” she said. “There’s a unique identity, creative spirit and community behind it that is worth protecting and building on.” What comes with the name? The value of an established brand can also be enhanced by a buyer’s existing retail operations. When The Shoe Group pursued Wittner after it entered administration in 2025, it already operated stores, online and marketplace channels and a wholesale business. Wittner offered a well-established name and prolific footwear brand, while its buyer invested in several ways to sell it. “It is a brand with a proud legacy and strong customer following, and we look forward to supporting its continued success,” The Shoe Group chairman Ian Unwin said. But acquiring a brand doesn’t necessarily mean preserving its entire store network. The recent collapse of Cue and Veronika Maine illustrates how a retailer’s name can retain value even after more than half its physical stores have closed. The labels had 51 standalone stores when their owner, Hilco Capital, entered administration and receivership in September. Receivers closed five, followed by another 26 in October, leaving 20. By November, a consortium led by former Myer chair Bill Wavish had reportedly emerged as the buyer. In General Pants’ case, a buyer may want the brand without wanting every store that comes with it. Doesn’t mean the end BlackMilk’s future has been settled, while General Pants remains an open proposition. For now, all 35 of its stores are still trading ahead of Black Friday. Despite the recent wave of administrations, Bainbridge said the fashion outlook wasn’t a chorus of bad news. “There are fashion brands that can survive in Australia and fashion brands that will do well in select locations or online, but you have to understand your market and take decisive action,” he said. For BlackMilk, finding a buyer has provided an opportunity to build on the qualities that made the brand attractive in the first place. Kruger remains optimistic about its future. “Our customers connect with us as a community, and that’s something you can’t easily replicate.”