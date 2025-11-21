BusinessSports & adventure

Accent Group’s margins down as like-for-like sales miss mark

Image of shoes.
The company’s like-for-like sales were down 0.4 per cent for the period. (Source: Facebook)
By Darshana Gupta

Accent Group has posted a 3.7 per cent increase in total group sales year-to-date for the first 20 weeks of this financial year.

The company’s like-for-like sales were down 0.4 per cent for the period, and its FY26 year-to-date gross margin percentage is down 1.6 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

The expected EBIT for the first half of the financial year is in the range of $55 million to $60 million, due to the lower than expected like-for-like sales and a lower gross margin than in the prior year. 

The group expects its EBIT for the second half of the year to be between $30 million and $35 million. 

The company’s sports category, including Hoka, The Athlete’s Foot, Saucony, and Merrell, continued to perform well.

Accent Group said that its Sports Direct store at Fountain Gate and its online store launched on November 15, with three other stores planned for the rest of the financial year. 

