Massive auction launched to liquidate failed T&R Sports stock

Recreational and sporting goods supplier T&R Sports has entered liquidation and commenced a national auction worth millions of dollars.

Lloyds Auctions will oversee the liquidation of the company’s inventory, which includes sporting goods, leisure equipment, and gym supplies.

The auction will take place over less than 30 days at three warehouses in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. All items are brand new or display showroom models, with prices starting from $1.

“This is the shortest time frame Lloyds have ever had to liquidate this amount of goods so buyers can expect up to 80 per cent off RRP,” said Lee Hames, COO for Lloyds Auctions.

“With the festive season just around the corner, this event provides Australians with a rare opportunity to capitalise on incredible deals while helping to clear these massive inventories.

“The short 30-day sale window and all items starting at $1 with no reserves ensures that all inventory is cleared ahead of Christmas,” Hames added.

The first auctions will begin closing in five days from November 26 and will continue to close through to December.