Why is buying easier but choosing harder?

even weeks later, only to begin again. Quite often, they have already found something they clearly like, but they hesitate at the point where the decision should normally be resolved. The explanation usually comes quickly, and it’s normally assumed to be due to distraction, price sensitivity or comparison culture. It all feels logical because customers today have access to endless alternatives and choices. But when you sit with the behaviour rather than immediately explaining it, it doesn’t quite resemble distraction. Distraction tends to look impulsive, and this looks careful. Customers are not rushing into poor choices anymore, and if anything, they are delaying good ones. The pattern begins to look less like a lack of interest and more like hesitation, and hesitation is rarely random. It is usually connected to uncertainty. So what’s changed For more than two decades, we have been guided by one consistent objective: removing friction from buying. We shortened checkouts, saved payment details, introduced one-click purchasing, accelerated delivery and simplified returns. In stores, we reduced counters, streamlined layouts and removed steps that required assistance. Don’t get me wrong, the intention was sound and often customers didn’t enjoy unnecessary or extra effort, so retailers quite rightly solved genuine frustrations. Yet, around the same time these improvements took hold, another change also appeared. Customers did not stop discovering products; they simply began committing later. Retail became extremely good at helping someone reach a product, but noticeably less effective at helping them feel certainty about choosing it. At first, this seems a bit contradictory. If effort decreases, decisions should become easier, right? But the behaviour we are seeing suggests something else may have happened. When making things super easy, we didn’t only remove inconvenience. We have removed part of the decision process itself. What happens when everything is effortless There was a time when a purchase required attention. You had to travel to a store, compare options physically, speak with someone and make a conscious decision to leave with one item rather than another. Today, the distance between seeing and owning can literally be measured in seconds. Convenience has improved dramatically, but psychologically, the absence of effort changes how the brain interprets what is happening. When a choice requires little to no time or energy, the mind categorises it as low consequence and the decision feels more temporary or provisional rather than final. Retailers have now recognised the behaviour that follows. Customers may purchase multiple sizes if they intend to return most of them, or they may continue browsing after buying. They replace items more easily because the original decision was never fully settled. The customer didn’t make a committed choice. They selected an option they could undo. In many cases in retail, we have not only removed checkout friction but also reduced the feeling of ownership, and without some form of investment, the brain struggles to register a decision as important. The customer isn’t avoiding purchase This is often misunderstood. If a customer hesitates, we naturally assume persuasion is required. Urgency increases, promotions appear and follow-ups accelerate. Yet hesitation doesn’t always come from unwillingness. Quite often, it comes from the complete opposite. What the customer is trying to do is be sure. This is why many now read reviews more closely, compare details, revisit items and ask very similar questions in different ways. On the surface, it appears indecisive, but it more closely resembles verification. They are not only assessing the product; they are assessing the safety of choosing it. A completely frictionless purchase removes obstacles, but it can also remove reassurance. Reassurance is the time the brain uses to become comfortable with commitment. In trying to make buying easier, some retailers may have made choosing harder, depending on what they are selling. What happens inside the customer Attachment does not occur at the moment payment is processed. It develops during the process of deciding. When customers spend time learning, waiting, choosing or participating, several things begin to happen quietly. First, effort influences value. Human beings instinctively support their own decisions. When we invest attention and energy into choosing something, we increase its perceived worth because it becomes part of our personal story. The product is no longer just acquired; it is selected. Secondly, anticipation begins to work in the brand’s favour. The emotional response builds before ownership rather than after it. While waiting, the customer imagines using the item, fitting it into their life and showing it to others. They begin mentally owning it long before they physically own it. Thirdly, memory forms through sequence. Our brains do not retain smoothness very well, but they remember contrast. A guided process, a reveal, a fitting, a discussion or a preparation stage creates a narrative, and narratives are what people recall later. Finally, participation changes identity. When someone books an appointment, joins a waitlist or learns the meaning behind a product, they move from passive browsing to active involvement. The category becomes more relevant to them personally. People do not simply own what they buy. They feel ownership over what they invested in and chose. The missing ingredient is trust Friction alone does not create meaning. It depends on interpretation. Two customers can experience the same wait, and one will feel anticipation while the other feels irritation. The difference is not the time involved but the perceived intent. Before engaging, the mind asks one simple question: is this process helping me, or happening to me? Trust answers that question. When trust exists, a structured process feels reassuring. When trust is absent, that same structure feels obstructive. The sequence is not about friction directly producing attachment. Trust allows friction to be interpreted as meaningful, which, in turn, creates anticipation and attachment. Without trust, friction becomes a barrier; with trust, it becomes a ritual. Not all decisions want speed Customers do not approach every purchase in the same way. For everyday, low-consequence items such as groceries, speed is appropriate. Friction feels unnecessary because the decision carries little emotional weight. For moderate decisions, such as fashion or home items, customers appreciate guidance. They want to feel they have chosen well. For significant purchases such as jewellery, tattoos or meaningful luxury, customers often welcome a slower process. Time and explanation provide reassurance, and the seriousness of the process helps them feel comfortable committing. The right amount of friction is not a brand philosophy. It is a response to how important the decision feels to the person making it. Operating at two speeds Does a brand have to choose between convenience and friction? It can do both, but each applies deliberately at different stages. Before the decision, customers benefit from time, explanation and participation. After the decision, they want clarity and ease. Confidence requires space. Completion requires speed. If customers have time to understand and consider, conviction grows. Once they have decided, relief replaces doubt. In practice, a brand should be emotionally unhurried but operationally efficient. E-commerce and physical stores Online, this can mean guiding discovery rather than rushing it. Storytelling, considered product presentation, clear explanation and structured communication allow certainty to develop. Once the decision is made, payment, delivery and support should feel straightforward and reliable. In physical retail, the store functions as a decision environment rather than merely a distribution point. A well-run store removes customers from their everyday routine, prepares them for significance and invites participation. Staff play a central role. They help interpret information and provide clarity, but never control access. Efficiency moves products. Engagement creates memory. Why retail often misreads friction Most retail measurement focuses on short-term efficiency metrics, such as conversion rates or transaction speeds. Within that timeframe, friction appears negative. However, attachment reveals itself through longer-term behaviours such as repeat visits, recommendations, price tolerance and lower returns. When those are observed, structured experiences show their value. The tension is not between performance and experience, but between immediate performance and enduring relationship. Why this matters now Technology continues to make commerce faster and more predictive. Soon, owning a product will be almost instantaneous in many categories, and speed will no longer differentiate brands because it will be universal. Meaning will. Effort, attention and intentionality signal that something deserves consideration. This is what customers attach to when they choose carefully rather than buy instantly. Friction, when thoughtfully applied, gives the mind time to become certain. Retail has spent decades optimising how quickly a purchase can be made. Customers, however, still base their decisions on how confident they feel. Convenience allows action, but commitment requires consideration. It is not about removing every second from the transaction. It is about understanding which moments should slow down a decision so it becomes meaningful and then, once made, effortless to complete. Nick Gray is the founder of I Got You Global consultancy (iguglobal.com). Further reading: Why faster retail is no longer a competitive advantage