‘The Great Exhaustion’: Why the future of branding is calm

alm is shaping everything from product design to marketing tone, pushing brands to slow down, simplify and create genuine spaces of respite. From overstimulation to intentionality In the past decade, hyper-speed retail models and algorithmic marketing saturated every sensory channel. Today, the fallout is clear: audiences feel depleted, disengaged, and distrustful of the constant push for “more.” Consumers are cutting through the noise with intentional purchasing habits – fewer, better, calmer. WGSN data shows that 70 per cent of global consumers want to belong to something bigger than themselves. But in a digital landscape rife with loneliness and isolation, with 73 per cent of Gen Z in the US reporting they feel lonely at least sometimes, belonging has become a scarce and valuable commodity. The brands that endure through this psychological downturn will be those that help people conserve energy, not expend it. That means creating frictionless paths to purchase, clear product narratives and marketing that feels restorative, not taxing. Case study: In a beauty industry defined by noise, Aesop has built an empire on quiet. The Australian skincare brand’s “anti-marketing” philosophy rejects celebrity endorsements and aggressive promotion in favour of word-of-mouth loyalty and understated sophistication. Every detail of the Aesop experience, from its apothecary-style bottles to its deliberately slow, sensory retail spaces, invites customers to pause rather than purchase in haste. Each store is architecturally unique, designed to evoke calm and reflection, while the brand’s intellectual tone—anchored in literature, design, and cultural curation—sets it apart from mainstream competitors. With minimalist packaging, knowledgeable in-store consultants, and storytelling that speaks more to the mind than the mirror, Aesop continues to prove that serenity, not spectacle, can be a remarkably powerful sales strategy. The rise of the comfort economy With exhaustion as a cultural baseline, consumption itself is tilting toward comfort, safety and nostalgia. From the rise of “cocoon” fashion and weighty textiles to the growth of self-care rituals that slow the tempo of daily life, people are building softer boundaries and buying accordingly. In fashion, trend fatigue is eroding the cultural capital of ultra-fast players such as Shein and Zara. Slow fashion and resale platforms are gaining ground as consumers seek out fewer, more meaningful pieces that tell slower stories. Beauty and wellness, once engines of high-performance routines, are evolving into vehicles for restoration – “anti-stress” products that promise repair rather than transformation. Even digital engagement is tapering off. The screen-sick consumer is trading algorithmic overstimulation for “digital minimalism” – smaller, quieter online ecosystems that feel human rather than performative. Case study: Skims has built its billion-dollar empire on a deceptively simple idea: comfort sells. Founded by Kim Kardashian, the brand reimagined shapewear for a new generation by prioritising softness over squeeze, swapping the rigidity of old-school girdles for buttery, second-skin fabrics that smooth rather than constrict. This comfort-first approach tapped into the body-positivity movement, casting shapewear as a confidence-boosting essential rather than a tool for hiding perceived flaws. From there, Skims expanded seamlessly into loungewear, cotton basics, swimwear and even menswear—each collection reinforcing the message that comfort is a lifestyle, not just an undergarment. Its direct-to-consumer model and pared-back aesthetic complete the formula, giving the brand total control over quality and presentation while keeping the experience as effortless as the clothes themselves. Purpose, but make it honest For years, brands built messaging around “purpose,” but fatigue has set in there, too. Performative campaigns and lofty sustainability slogans are struggling to cut through. Today’s exhausted consumer reads emotional inauthenticity as noise – and opts out. Instead, the opportunity lies in smaller, steadier gestures of trust. Think transparent pricing instead of mission statements, or limited-run collections grounded in need rather than novelty. Radical simplification—in product, purpose and presentation—becomes an act of empathy. Case study: Few fashion brands have built consumer trust quite like Everlane. The San Francisco–based label has made “radical transparency” its headline act, revealing the true cost of every product—from materials and labour to transport and duties—and pricing items at just twice that figure, rather than the industry standard markup of eight times. By operating solely online, Everlane sidesteps the high overheads of physical retail, allowing it to pass genuine savings on to customers. Each product comes with detailed notes on fit, style and the factory where it was made, giving shoppers insight that most brands prefer to keep hidden. In an industry often criticised for opacity, Everlane’s upfront approach has turned honesty into its strongest currency. Designing for belonging Against this exhaustion, communities are emerging not as marketing extensions but as emotional lifelines. Whether through local meet-ups, co-created initiatives, or quiet membership models, brand communities can act as soft infrastructure for connection. As WGSN predicts, “collective care” is likely to define the next wave of loyalty: a space where brands facilitate support networks that outlast campaigns. Creating these spaces means expanding the definition of wellbeing to include social repair. Brands can curate gentle in-person activations – communal breakfasts, repair workshops, book swaps – that foster genuine exchange and belonging. These gestures position consumption not as escape, but as emotional maintenance. Case study: On Running is proving that the future of retail isn’t just about selling shoes, it’s about building belonging. Through its global On Athletics Club, the Swiss performance brand has created a network of runners united by shared goals rather than transactions. What began as a dream to bring elite athletes together has evolved into a community that spans continents, from Colorado to St. Moritz to Melbourne, with each hub fostering connection through sport, storytelling, and shared pursuit. In an era of growing isolation, On’s approach taps into a deeper cultural desire for community, positioning the brand not just as an outfitter but as a facilitator of human connection. By anchoring itself in the running movement—where passion, consistency and camaraderie collide—On Running transforms brand loyalty into something more enduring: a global running family. The business of calm As “The Great Exhaustion” unfolds, the imperative for brands is clear: stop shouting. In a climate of overstimulation, calm sells. Marketing that uses sensory storytelling—slow visuals, ambient sound, tactile materials—signals empathy. Likewise, clarity and curation can replace abundance as hallmarks of value. Where past eras rewarded acceleration, the next chapter will belong to brands that prioritise care and conservation – of attention, emotion, and energy. The future of branding isn’t faster or louder. It’s beautifully, deliberately quiet.