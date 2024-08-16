BusinessMarketing

Why the Sydney suburb of Bondi has such a commercial appeal for retail

Supplied: Bondi Active.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Over the last decade retail brands appear to have grown a strong attachment to the eastern Sydney suburb of Bondi. Consider the likes of Bondi Sands, Bondi Boost, Bondi Wash, Bondi Born, Bondi Active, Bondi Joe, Bondi Gin and Bondi Blue, just to name a few.  These brands span multiple categories including beauty, athleisure, fashion and alcohol, but one thing they have in common is their name.  Building a brand identity around a desirable location is not uncommon in retail, but the vol

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay