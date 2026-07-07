BusinessMarketing

Aēsop’s Queer Library returns to Flinders Lane

The initiative will run from July 15 to July 19. (Source: Aēsop)
By My Nguyen

Skincare brand Aēsop is temporarily suspending commercial retail operations at its Flinders Lane outlet to host the fifth annual instalment of the Aēsop Queer Library.

Running from July 15 to July 19, the initiative replaces the commercial retail space with a temporary library where visitors can obtain a complimentary book authored by an LGBTQIA+ writer without a transaction requirement.

The upcoming iteration operates under the thematic title Body of Work, focusing on literature that examines the physical body in relation to private identity and external environments. 

The curated collection emphasises queer narratives and seeks to elevate historical or cultural stories that have traditionally lacked mainstream visibility.

Since the program debuted in 2021, the global library initiative has distributed more than 115,000 complimentary books internationally. 

Alongside the Melbourne store activation, the brand’s philanthropic arm, the Aēsop Foundation, will issue a financial donation to Minus18, a domestic non-profit organisation focused on supporting LGBTQIA+ youth networks across Australia.

The program, which occurred in 2024, displayed the selected books purchased from Melbourne’s queer bookshop Hares & Hyenas, Allen & Unwin, and University of Queensland Press.

Aēsop was founded in 1987 by Melbourne hairdresser Dennis Paphitis. In 2012, the Brazilian company Natura & Co. acquired a 65 per cent stake in the brand for approximately US$71.6 million, later purchasing the remaining shares.

In April 2024, the business was sold to L’Oréal for US$2.525 billion (A$3.7 billion).

Recommended By IR

Big C Tsim Sha Tsui
Supermarkets IR Pro

What Big C’s two-speed model says about value and convenience retail

Michael Baker
An interior shot of a Lego store with a young kid holding a phone and engaging in an interactive activity.
Strategy IR Pro

Getting ‘phygital’: A look at what’s working, what’s next

Melissa Gonzalez
Image of groceries in Aldi and DoorDash bags on countertop.
Supermarkets

Aldi and DoorDash partner to deliver groceries to ACT customers’ homes

Darshana Gupta
Strategy IR Pro

How Golden ABC is building a modern retail empire from the Philippines

Tong Van
Image of Miniso Highpoint storefront.
Strategy

Miniso opens largest Australian store as it strengthens foothold in the market

Darshana Gupta
Strategy IR Pro

Australian retail faces a perfect storm of economic and political pressures

Jared Dickson
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.