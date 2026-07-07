Aēsop’s Queer Library returns to Flinders Lane

Skincare brand Aēsop is temporarily suspending commercial retail operations at its Flinders Lane outlet to host the fifth annual instalment of the Aēsop Queer Library.

Running from July 15 to July 19, the initiative replaces the commercial retail space with a temporary library where visitors can obtain a complimentary book authored by an LGBTQIA+ writer without a transaction requirement.

The upcoming iteration operates under the thematic title Body of Work, focusing on literature that examines the physical body in relation to private identity and external environments.

The curated collection emphasises queer narratives and seeks to elevate historical or cultural stories that have traditionally lacked mainstream visibility.

Since the program debuted in 2021, the global library initiative has distributed more than 115,000 complimentary books internationally.

Alongside the Melbourne store activation, the brand’s philanthropic arm, the Aēsop Foundation, will issue a financial donation to Minus18, a domestic non-profit organisation focused on supporting LGBTQIA+ youth networks across Australia.

The program, which occurred in 2024, displayed the selected books purchased from Melbourne’s queer bookshop Hares & Hyenas, Allen & Unwin, and University of Queensland Press.

Aēsop was founded in 1987 by Melbourne hairdresser Dennis Paphitis. In 2012, the Brazilian company Natura & Co. acquired a 65 per cent stake in the brand for approximately US$71.6 million, later purchasing the remaining shares.

In April 2024, the business was sold to L’Oréal for US$2.525 billion (A$3.7 billion).