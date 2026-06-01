BusinessStrategy

Why Huawei is betting on speed over shrinking transistors

Huawei display at tech event.
Huawei’s chip strategy faces scrutiny.
By Reuters
Huawei’s new chip design principle, focused on boosting transmission speed rather than continuing to shrink semiconductors, offers a path for China to build cutting-edge chips despite US sanctions. Whether it represents a true breakthrough remains to be seen. China has been barred since 2019 from importing ASML’s most advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, curbing the ability of its chipmakers to keep up with global leaders like Taiwan’s TSMC, which relies on ever-smaller

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