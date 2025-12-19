BusinessRegulatory

Every five minutes: The harsh reality of Victoria’s retail crime wave

retail theft
Retail crime has become systemic in Victoria. (Source: Bigstock)
By Sean Cao

Retail crime has become systemic in Victoria, with almost 100,000 incidents recorded over the past year, or one case every five minutes. 

Retail is now the third most common location for recorded crime in the state, following streets and private dwellings, the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) cited data from the Crime Statistics Agency.

The data, which covered the year to September, shows that the number of retail offences jumped 11.2 per cent year-on-year, including a 13.5 per cent increase in theft and a 14.8 per cent rise in assaults.

Since the post-Covid baseline in 2022, retail offences have soared 63 per cent, with theft up more than 90 per cent. 

ARA CEO Chris Rodwell said retail crime is no longer a sector-specific issue, but one that affects communities across Victoria. 

“Around nine in 10 Australians visit a retailer weekly or more often, and almost two in three either work in retail or have a close friend or family member who does,” Rodwell said.

“This is happening in suburban shopping centres, regional towns and CBDs alike, and the impact is being felt right across the community.” 

Rodwell welcomed the increased police presence in retail shopping centres over the summer period, acknowledging its positive impact on safety. However, he stressed that the issue requires a permanent and statewide response.

“The next step is locking in a permanent, statewide retail crime taskforce and moving quickly to implement Workplace Protection Orders so repeat offenders can be stopped before they re-enter stores,” he said.

The ARA urges Victoria to work with other states and the Federal Government on the use of facial recognition technology to better identify and deter repeat offenders. 

