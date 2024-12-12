CareersAppointments & exits

Designer John Galliano leaves Maison Margiela brand after 10 years

By Claudia Cristoferi

Fashion brand Maison Margiela has parted ways with its artistic director John Galliano after ten years, its parent company OTB said on Wednesday, without giving any reason for the decision.

OTB founder Renzo Rosso hired the ex-Christian Dior designer in 2014 after he was sacked in 2011 by Dior owner LVMH over a video showing him making anti-Semitic comments in a Paris bar.

Rosso, whose OTB – which stands for Only the Brave – also owns the Diesel, Marni and Jil Sander labels, said Galliano had “laid the foundations for the future of Maison Margiela”, adding that he was confident there would be opportunities for further collaboration.

After his firing from Dior, Galliano acknowledged having undergone treatment for drugs and alcohol and he briefly worked as a designer for New York fashion house Oscar de la Renta in 2013.

“For now, I want to express my immense gratitude. I continue to atone, and I will never stop dreaming,” Galliano said in a statement.

“Gratitude to Renzo Rosso, who (…) gave me the greatest, most precious gift, allowing me the opportunity to once again find my creative voice when I had become voiceless”, he said.

  • Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Gavin Jones, of Reuters.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Source: Bunnings Warehouse.
Supermarkets

Bunnings splits grocery duopoly in trusted brand rankings

Celene Ignacio
Security IR Pro

What you need to know to be tech-ready for 2024

Richard Taylor
Regulatory

Delicia fined after admitting breach of Franchise Code

Sean Cao
Strategy IR Pro

Ksubi’s return to Australian shores with Bondi Beach House and what’s next

Tamera Francis
Strategy IR Pro

Why beauty brand Fluff turns on its website just four times a year

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay