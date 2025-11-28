BusinessTravel retail

Surcharge ban to hike prices for all customers and stokes inflation, warns ATIA

credit cards
The travel industry faces a unique set of circumstances when it comes to payments. (Source: Bigstock)
By Sean Cao

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s proposed ban on credit card surcharges could worsen inflation and force up prices for all consumers, the Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) warned.

The RBA announced earlier this year it was looking to ban surcharges on eftpos, Mastercard and Visa cards, as well as lower the cap on interchange fees paid by businesses. 

Businesses have expressed concern about absorbing the payment costs, which are roughly $1.2 billion each year, while banks also warned the ban would force them to increase credit card interest rates and fees.

In its latest announcement, the ATIA has also shared a fresh perspective on the move.

According to the organisation, the travel industry faces a unique set of circumstances when it comes to payments, with any change having widespread impacts on both businesses and consumers.

“International travel transactions average $6400 to $10,000 and are often paid 70-100 days in advance, exposing travel businesses to unique risks.  

“Given that the cost of a 1.3 per cent credit card surcharge is $83 on $6400, it is unsurprising that 95 per cent of ATIA members – Australia’s accredited travel agents, tour operators, consolidators and wholesalers – rely on surcharges to recover card payment costs where customers choose to pay by card,” it said.

ATIA estimates that 44 per cent of travel transactions are made via credit cards, while debit cards account for around 10 per cent.

A complete surcharge ban would likely force a shift in costs to higher base prices or increase service fees for all customers, regardless of how they choose to pay, the organisation said.

The group suggests the RBA, at the very least, to restrict any ban to debit cards and maintain the surcharge on credit cards.

“Travel industry operators already give consumers the option to avoid credit card surcharges if they pay by cash or eftpos,” said ATIA CEO Dean Long. “If credit card surcharging is banned, the cost will have to be passed on to everyone, not just people who pay by credit.”

“This seems unfair and will be reflected in higher overall prices and this will stoke inflation. This comes at a time when prices for the Travel Industry have already been under pressure,” he added.

Recommended By IR

Two women trying on makeup products in a duty-free store at an airport
Travel retail IR Pro

Why Indian tourists are set to transform global travel retail

Irene Dong
white sneakers
Sports & adventure

JD to open its largest megastore in the southern hemisphere, in Melbourne

Celene Ignacio
tamjai mixian opening
Openings & closings

From Hong Kong to Melbourne: Tam Jai opens first Australian restaurant

Celene Ignacio
Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman poses in a chair looking at the camera and wearing a red cardigan and jeans
Health & beauty IR Pro

From Saks to self-care: Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman’s career in retail

Nicole Kirichanskaya
kids playing with toys
Gifts & toys

Toys ‘R’ Us posts higher sales in October quarter

Celene Ignacio
A photo of Jaguar’s ‘Copy Nothing’ campaign in 2024 featuring gender-fluid models.
Marketing IR Pro

Jaguar’s ‘Copy Nothing’ campaign: Lessons for retailers on rebranding risks

Tong Van
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.