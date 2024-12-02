Amer Sports’ sales rise in China amidst demand for niche brands like Salomon 

r Sports’ turnover in China soared 52 per cent to$599 million. The company’s portfolio includes Wilson Sporting Goods, Canadian outdoor clothing brand Arc’teryx and French sporting goods firm Salomon. “The Chinese consumer market, especially in our segments, is still booming,” Jie Zheng, CEO of Amer Sports, said in the earnings call. “We estimate high single-digit growth in the sports industry in China, with outdoor segments growing more than the industry average. Consumers in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities are increasingly treating outdoor activities as part of their lifestyle, which benefits brands like Arc’teryx and Salomon.” Opening its first store in Wuhan in 2021, Wilson has expanded to major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen this year. Meanwhile, its sister brand Salomon has seen significant growth in China, with its store count growing from 13 in 2019 to 136 today. The company aims to further expand its retail footprint to 200 stores by year-end. Following its €4.6 billion ($5 billion) acquisition by Chinese athletic wear giant Anta Sports in 2019, Amer Sports has maintained strong growth under Anta’s 44.5 per cent ownership stake. Rise in popularity of niche sports labels Salomon and Wilson are among several niche sports brands that have benefited from shifting customer preferences. According to Daxue Consulting, niche brands are also gaining traction with five of the top seven most mentioned brands being homegrown. In the last few years, high-end sports brands have started opening stores in upscale malls, alongside luxury brands. For example, Arc’teryx has stores in locations such as Plaza 66 and iAPM in Shanghai, SKP in Beijing, and Taikoo Hui Mall in Guangzhou, among others. While China currently accounts for a modest segment of overall revenue, it remains integral to Lululemon’s strategic expansion. The premium athletic apparel company, distinguished by its high-end yoga wear, demonstrated robust performance with a 21 per cent increase in comparable store sales across mainland China during the second quarter, achieving net revenue of $314.2 million which represents a 34 per cent year-over-year growth. Descente and Kolon Sport also posted sales surged 41.8 per cent year-on-year to 4.6 billion yuan ($635.2 million) in the first six months of this year. “Although the consumer segment in the first half of the year continued to face numerous uncertainties, the overall trend in the sportswear industry remains stable and positive,” said Lai Shixian, executive director and co-CEO of Anta Sports. The Chinese sportswear giant reported a 13.8 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to 33.74 billion yuan ($4.73 billion) in the first six months of this year. The significant increase in sports participation and fitness activities across China has been a key driver behind the remarkable growth of sports brands in the market. This surge can be attributed to a growing health consciousness among Chinese consumers, particularly in urban areas, who are increasingly incorporating regular physical activities into their daily routines and seeking high-quality athletic gear to support their active lifestyles. Daxue Consulting said Chinese social media is buzzing with people enjoying summer sports. While sports can be a personal pleasure, more people are sharing the experience with their partners, family members, and friends. Meanwhile, brands have found significant success through strategic partnerships and endorsement campaigns featuring local celebrities and influencers, who resonate deeply with Chinese consumers and help create authentic connections with target audiences. According to Yicai Global, when Zheng Qinwen won China’s first Olympic gold medal in tennis singles at the Paris Games, sales of her specific Wilson tennis racket model surged 20-fold on Wilson’s Tmall flagship store within 48 hours. Similarly, Hoka achieved top ranking in online mentions following a successful campaign featuring popular actor Li Xian. Traditional market leaders now struggle to maintain their dominance in China’s evolving sportswear landscape. Despite Nike’s Greater China division posting 8 per cent year-over-year revenue growth to $7.5 billion in fiscal 2024, its market leadership faces mounting pressure from rising domestic giants Anta China and Li-Ning. According to Statista, the market value of sportswear in China reached approximately 493 billion yuan ($68 billion) in 2023 and is expected to reach 599 billion yuan ($82.7 billion) in 2027. Further reading: Sportswear brand On marks record third quarter as sales surge 32 per cent.