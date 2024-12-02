BusinessStrategy

Amer Sports’ sales rise in China amidst demand for niche brands like Salomon 

A man walks past a store of Chinese sportswear firm Anta Sports at a shopping mall in Beijing, China March 25, 2021.
While global retailers are facing setbacks in China, niche sportswear brands are on the rise. (Source: Reuters/Florence Lo)
By Tong Van
Finnish multinational sporting equipment company Amer Sports beat analysts’ estimates, reporting a 17 per cent increase in sales to US$1.35 billion during the third quarter. Greater China, Amer Sports’ second-biggest market, saw sales jump 56 per cent during the period. While major global retailers have encountered significant setbacks in penetrating the Chinese market, niche sportswear brands have demonstrated a markedly different pattern. During the first six months of this year, Amer Spor

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay