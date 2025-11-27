Retail’s threat this season isn’t sales – it’s temptation

és, restaurants, and takeaway businesses are thriving with 6.4 per cent growth, household goods are up 5.4 per cent, and even department stores seem to be finding their feet again. Online spending, the ever-reliable barometer of digital convenience, has surged 11.8 per cent, led by takeaway food, toys, and the gravitational pull of Amazon’s ever-expanding ecosystem. So on paper, everything looks amazing and healthy, and in theory, this should be a season of confidence. But anyone who has lived long enough in this industry knows that the numbers rarely tell the whole story. Below the encouraging data, there’s always something else, and often a quieter happening, a slightly more dangerous force and one that doesn’t always make its way into analyst reports but definitely defines everything that happens next. That force is temptation. The calm before the panic Retailers are not struggling because sales are weak. After all, success itself has become emotionally destabilising. After years of crisis management, lockdowns, inflation shocks, and consumer unpredictability, we, as a sector, have been trained to live in a state of alert. But now that things are finally appearing stable, that very stability feels a little suspicious. When any system has lived too long in fight-or-flight mode, calm is not comforting; it becomes unnerving. For me, that is what this moment represents: it’s not a crisis of numbers, but a crisis of composure. As sales climb, so does the fear of losing momentum. That instinct to “lock in” early results grows stronger with each encouraging data point, and it is the retail equivalent of winning the first round and immediately worrying about the second. Even those good news stories feel short-term or temporary, which makes leaders start moving faster, earlier, and louder; it’s not because they have to, but because they are scared to stop. Why retailers are going to be tempted 1. Confidence and fear now coexist Please tell me if I’m wrong, but this is the first time in years that the industry is operating with both optimism and trauma simultaneously. Retailers are seeing numbers improve, but their memories still belong to the downturn. That emotional hangover creates the paradox. It’s confidence on the surface and insecurity underneath, and even when the market is telling us to breathe, many brands will already be bracing for the next hit. When you have spent years firefighting, stability feels like a trick, and so the temptation is to act quickly and move before others do, to “capture” demand before it evaporates. That’s not coming from greed; it’s coming from protection. It manifests as premature discounting, rushed promotions, and an erosion of patience that ultimately weakens the very momentum they are trying to preserve. 2. The system rewards reaction, not rhythm Over the past 10 years, retail has been rewired to value immediacy above everything else. Black Friday is no longer a weekend; it is an emotional state that begins weeks before the calendar says it should. This year, for example, Amazon’s campaign started on 18 November. With that single announcement, a ripple ran through the industry like a starter pistol as every other retailer felt the heat to move. The industry has built its identity on movement, and we don’t measure success by conviction but by calibration: campaign frequency, product drops, and response speed. Even when the right move is to wait, stillness feels super risky. Unfortunately, this is exactly how brands lose their rhythm, not through lack of effort, but through excess of urgency and in chasing immediacy. They confuse volume with vitality and mistake activity for leadership. 3. Data has made everyone paranoid Data was supposed to make retail smarter, calmer, and more certain. And in many ways it has. But it’s also done the opposite. With every dashboard now showing competitor prices, footfall trends, social mentions, and sentiment heat maps, retailers can pretty much see exactly what everyone else is doing. And when you can see everyone else’s moves, composure begins to look a lot more like negligence, and the outcome is a form of collective insecurity. No one wants to be the first to blink, but no one wants to be last either. The result is like a domino effect, where the decision to act is driven not by strategy but by anxiety, and now that retail has never been more informed, it strangely feels less confident. The data confirms reality, but it cannot stabilise emotion. 4. The short term looks easier to measure The most seductive part of discounting is its immediacy, which gives us markdowns that often provide instant gratification: the warehouse clears, the sales curve climbs, and everyone can exhale, at least for a week or so. But what those metrics don’t show, which I talk about a lot, is the slow erosion of trust that happens underneath. Each time a brand discounts out of fear rather than intention, it trains its customers to value price over relationship, or introduces customers it has never wanted before. It always says, silently but powerfully, we don’t believe you’ll buy unless we cut. Short-term volume is visible; long-term loyalty is invisible, and that’s why temptation thrives and gives leaders something tangible to celebrate while quietly undermining the emotional foundation of their brand and business. What this temptation will ultimately mean 1. Margin erosion disguised as success The December quarter will look super healthy on the surface: revenue will rise, transactions will increase, and your analysts will describe it as “a strong finish to the year”. But margins will quietly compress, and the cost of that growth will reveal itself in January. Retailers will enter the new year tired, depleted, and unsure how they actually won the game, yet still feel like they lost ground. It is growth that feeds on itself, without meaning. 2. Customer desensitisation With promotions beginning earlier and earlier and lasting longer and longer, customers don’t get excited anymore, simply because they are exhausted. Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Singles Day, and Boxing Day all blur into one continuous event, which leaves no space for anticipation or curiosity. Then by the time December arrives, the emotional volume has absolutely peaked, and there’s nothing left to feel. You can’t create desire in an environment of constant urgency. The industry’s most significant challenge now is no longer capturing attention but protecting its value. 3. The widening emotional divide In the months ahead, the gap between good retailers and great ones will be defined by temperament and not by their tech stack or promotional strategy. If a brand can hold its nerve, communicate clearly, maintain price integrity, and respect its own timing, it will stand out more, not through noise but through calmness. We all get that we are in a market fuelled by insecurity, and that’s why composure itself becomes a form of visibility. Your actual customers gravitate more toward a brand that appears most emotionally grounded because calmness and composure always feel safer. And safety, more than ever, is what converts. 4. A test of leadership psychology This season will expose the emotional maturity of leadership teams, that’s for sure. It will reveal who is capable of distinguishing between data and signal, and between instinct and insecurity. I guess the question is no longer who can sell the most, but who can stay aligned while everyone else reacts. It means then that the challenge isn’t really external but internal, and the battleground isn’t price but presence. The opportunity inside the temptation The irony here is that in this moment, we find that temptation itself could actually be the real opportunity. If we handled it well, it could mark a turning point for the entire sector. The data shows there is demand, and customers are ready and willing to spend. The question is whether retailers can meet that willingness with confidence instead of panic. If they can hold steady through the noise of early discounting, they may rediscover a different kind of value, and one built on story, consistency, and trust rather than velocity. If they can resist the impulse to join every race, they may find they no longer need to. Because leadership in retail isn’t about being first anymore when it comes to discounting, it is about knowing when not to move and when not to. The power now lies in understanding the emotional impact of every decision, especially those made under pressure. Every discount, every campaign, every moment of urgency teaches your customer something about your brand’s belief in its own value. When leaders make choices from a place of composure rather than fear, they don’t just protect margins; they protect meaning. Restraint, when used with intent, isn’t hesitation; it’s confidence made visible. Retail has spent years chasing certainty in numbers. Maybe this is the season to find it in character instead. If the industry can resist the pull of temptation, if I am confident it can trade reaction for rhythm and immediacy for integrity, then this won’t just be a better Christmas, it will be the beginning of a calmer, more confident era for retail. Don't ever forget what stillness feels like and dare to hold when everyone else starts running. Nick Gray is the founder of I Got You Global consultancy (iguglobal.com).